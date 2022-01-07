Warzone streamer IceManIsaac reveals Vanguard sniper loadout that “feels like hitscan”

Since Warzone Pacific’s release, there haven’t been any have Vanguard snipers strong enough to compete with the meta… until now. Streamer IceManIsaac has discovered a Vanguard sniper loadout so strong it feels like hitscan.

Vanguard integration brought over 40 weapons to Warzone, but, even with new snipers being added, the Kar98k and Swiss K31 have remained dominant.

That could be changing as the Kar and Swiss may have finally met their match as Vanguard weapons look to take over Warzone.

With the hope of showing the community a new meta and little help from his Twitch chat, IceManIsaac has put together an “insane 3-Line build that feels like hitscan.”

Warzone streamer shows 3-Line Rifle sniper hitscan loadout

As seen in the picture, IceManIsaac takes anything that will increase bullet velocity to create this deadly 3-Line loadout.

Here are the full attachments:

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: Kovalevskaya 820mm R1MN

Kovalevskaya 820mm R1MN Stock: ZAC Custom MZ

ZAC Custom MZ Underbarrel: SMLE Pistol Grip

SMLE Pistol Grip Magazine: .30-06 20 Round Mags

.30-06 20 Round Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Proficiency: Shrouded

Shrouded Kit: Deep Breath

The Kovalevskaya 820mm R1MN, .30-06 20 Round Mags, and Lengthened are the three most essential parts to this build as all of them increase the bullet velocity. This gives the 3-Line Rifle the hitscan feeling.

While it’s not 100% hitscan, IceManIsaac thinks this is the closest you can possibly get to that. In his gameplay, the Warzone star shows off the power of this underrated Vanguard sniper by hitting shots almost instantly.

According to WZRanked the 3-Line currently ranks 43rd out of 117 primary weapons picked in Warzone. However, Isaac thinks this class can rise up the ladder really fast as it’s extremely strong.

One fan even commented, “I’ve been using this for a while and I was surprised how underrated this sniper is.” So if you’re looking to try out a powerful Vanguard sniper, then definitely try this “hitscan” 3-Line Rifle.