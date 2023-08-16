“Hitscan” LMG is fastest-killing weapon in Warzone 2 and no one uses it

Warzone 2 guru IceManIsaac has revealed that there is an LMG that “feels like hitscan” and is the fastest-killing long-range gun in the battle royale – but people are still ignoring it.

Across the original Warzone and now into Warzone 2, players have always been looking to get a leg up on the competition with different guns and loadout builds. Some of these have been because a gun is bugged and has better weapon stats than first thought, while others are down to using the right set of attachments.

In Warzone 2’s Season 5 update, the devs decided to show some love to the battle royale’s SMGs and LMGs. The SMGs have taken over some top spots in the meta as a result, but LMGs are still slightly on the fringes – unless it’s name is the RPK.

However, that shouldn’t be the case. Warzone 2 stats guru IceManIsaac pointed out that Sakin MG – one of the previous dominant weapons in the battle royale – is back to being in a powerful position and “feels like hitscan” in long-range fights.

Best Sakin MG loadout for Warzone 2 Season 5

That’s right, if you’re sleeping on the Sakin, you probably shouldn’t be for much long. As Isaac points out in his August 14 video, the LMG kills up to 100m/s than its rivals – the Cronen Squall and TAQ-V – at long-range, and it more than holds its own in fights over shorter ranges too.

The YouTuber noted it has “double the bullet velocity” of the more meta picks. “Almost 1600ms per second, that is faster than a sniper with high-velocity rounds. Like, it’s unbelievably fast how much this beams,” he added.

There isn’t too funky of a loadout to go with the Sakin either. The Polarfire-S muzzle, 20’ Bruen Silver Series barrel, Aim-OP V4 sight, and 7.62 High Velocity rounds all feature.

Muzzle : 20’ Bruen Silver Series (+0.63, +0.26)

: 20’ Bruen Silver Series (+0.63, +0.26) Barrel : Polarfire-S (+0.35, -0.04)

: Polarfire-S (+0.35, -0.04) Underbarrel : Cronen WL55 (+0.72, +0.19)

: Cronen WL55 (+0.72, +0.19) Optic : Aim-OP V4 (-0.29, -1.65)

: Aim-OP V4 (-0.29, -1.65) Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity (-0.25, +8.13)

Isaac noted that the Sakin has a somewhat fast reload time too compared to other LMGs, especially when paired with Fast Hands – which is a staple of most loadouts these days.

As we pointed out, the Sakin was a go-to weapon in earlier seasons of Warzone 2, but it has fallen off. WZRanked stats suggest it has a pick rate of 0.4%, which means nobody is using it. So, maybe get ahead of the curve and pick it back up.