“Insane” Warzone hitscan rifle absolutely dominates with unique build

Warzone expert WhosImmortal has highlighted a Modern Warfare 3 rifle that is ‘hitscan’ with one unique build, and it deletes enemies at almost any range.

Over the years, Warzone has had its fair share of broken weapons, including those that players believe are hitscan. The hitscan phrase has been tossed about by fans at times, claiming that some weapons are in a spot where players don’t have to adjust their aim for enemy movement or because of the range.

This has included the likes of the MP5, the AX-50, Fennec, Sakin MG, and P90 – all of which were nerfed not long after they became a widespread problem.

It’s been a while since one popped up in the battle royale, but that is changing thanks to the MCW 6.8 as a unique setup helps the Marksman Rifle pack a deadly punch.

Warzone expert WhosImmortal was the one to highlight the unique MCW 6.8 loadout, saying it has a “crazy” hitscan feel with an “insane” bullet velocity.

That is also thanks to the 6.8 Wrath Spire Point rounds as they boost the weapon’s bullet velocity by 49%. “I don’t know if that’s intended or not, it’s been like this for a bit, I assumed it was a bug, but it’s been around now,” the YouTuber said. He also noted that the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor also boosts the velocity up to 1800 m/s.

“1800 velocity is the closest thing, essentially, to hitscan that you could possibly get yourself. It is absolutely overkill but it’s also so good. You point and click on them at any range with this gun and that shot is going to hit them,” he added.

Muzzle : VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel : MCW Crown-30 barrel

: MCW Crown-30 barrel Optic : Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Magazine : 60-round drum

: 60-round drum Ammunition: 6.8 Wrath Spire Point rounds

WhosImmortal added that hitscan class isn’t just a gimmick either and can be a competitive part of the meta.

It remains to be seen if it will catch on as players may prefer an MCW loadout built for more aiming stability, but it’s clearly deadly.