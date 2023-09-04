Warzone expert reveals underrated AR to replace Cronen Squall

Warzone guru IceManIsaac revealed a “sleeper” pick for the new best long-range meta in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded.

In the Season 5 update, the Cronen Squall saw its maximum damage and damage multipliers decrease across the board. Those changes weren’t enough, as the battle rifle still dominated Warzone’s long-range meta.

So the devs went back in for more as part of the mid-season update and nerfed the Cronen Squall’s head, neck, torso, and limb damage multipliers. This finally opened the door for a new weapon to steal the show.

Article continues after ad

Season 5 Reloaded also buffed the M13B’s damage multipliers to all locations. IceManIsaac explained why this change makes the fast-firing AR a must-use weapon after the most recent update.

Article continues after ad

IceManIsaac crowns new long-range meta king

Using stats provided by Sym.gg, IceManIsaac compared Warzone time-to-kill speeds between the Cronen Squall, M13B, Kastov 762, Rapp-H, and Sakin MG38. The YouTuber discovered that the M13B has a faster TTK than the consensus picks for best long-range meta weapons in Season 5 Reloaded.

Article continues after ad

“The M13B is killing faster than the Cronen and the Sakin. That’s insane, and even at long ranges, it’s killing faster than the Kastov and faster than the Cronen. We haven’t ever seen an M13 meta putting up numbers like that.”

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

IceManIsaac called the M13B a sleeper pick for Season 5 reloaded, but the cat is already out of the bag. According to WZ Ranked, the M13B is currently the second most popular weapon in the game, with a 13.9% pick rate.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I think the M13B is going to be a sleeper that many people should start pulling out to use.”

Best M13B Warzone loadout

IceManIsaac revealed his go-to M13B loadout in Season 5 Reloaded.

Muzzle: Harbinger D20 (+0.54, +0.71)

Harbinger D20 (+0.54, +0.71) Barrel: 14″ Bruen Echelon (+0.27, +0.27)

14″ Bruen Echelon (+0.27, +0.27) Optic: SZ Recharge-DX

SZ Recharge-DX Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.62, +0.25)

FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.62, +0.25) Magazine: 60 Round Mag

If you still prefer other long-range meta weapons, check out our best Warzone loadouts.