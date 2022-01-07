Warzone cheat provider defies Activision lawsuit with new Vanguard hacks

Notorious Warzone cheat provider EngineOwning isn’t backing down from releasing new hacks despite Activision taking them to court.

On January 4, Activision filed a major lawsuit against the German company alleging that their hacks had resulted in “millions of dollars” in damages.

News of the lawsuit had ripple effects throughout the cheat industry with competitor Cynical Software announcing they would no longer sell CoD-related hacks at the risk of being sued.

While it would seem like the targets of the lawsuit, EngineOwning, would be quick to close up shop as well, this isn’t the case at all. On the contrary, they’re doing just the opposite and are pushing back against Activision.

EngineOwning revamps CoD hacks amid lawsuit

On January 6, the infamous hack company announced that their Vanguard cheat had been updated and was now working again. Although it is unclear how well the cheat is selling given Vanguard has the same amount of Twitch viewers as people literally sleeping.

Amusingly, in a show of customer service (because cheat providers are savvy businessmen too, we suppose) they compensated subscribers by adding eight bonus days to active subscriptions.

Additionally, EO said that they have updates in the works for spoofing software to prevent active users from being banned by Activison’s newest anti-cheat Ricochet.

Dear Customers,

our Vanguard Cheat has been updated and is fully working again. Lost subscription time has been compensated and an additional 8 bonus days have been added to all active subscriptions.

Updates to our HWID Spoofer will follow soon. — EngineOwning.to (@engineowningto) January 6, 2022

The move to update its software comes after the site bizarrely posted a video of in-development Overwatch wallhacks amid news of Activision’s lawsuit.

We’ll have to wait and see how the lawsuit and these hacks develop, but it seems like neither party is blinking as Activision ramps up its fight in the war against cheaters.