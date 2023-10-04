Warzone guru reveals best replacement for Kastov 762 in Season 6

Finding a better long-range weapon than the Kastov 762 was always going to be a tough task, but Warzone expert IceManIsaac believes he finally cracked the case.

Despite offering a large selection of weapons, only a few typically emerge as favorites each Warzone season. When the next update rolls around, the devs usually respond by nerfing the most popular weapon. However, the Kastov 762 has quite possibly overstayed its welcome, reigning as the best long-range weapon through Seasons 5 and the start of 6.

The hard-hitting AR saw nerf to its close and mid damage in Season 6, but that wasn’t enough to take the giant down. According to WZ Ranked, the Kastov still leads all weapons by a large margin with a 29.7% pick rate.

Warzone’s next most popular AR comes in with a measly 3.3% pick rate. One could argue that the class desperately needed a shakeup, and luckily, Season 6 introduced a brand new competitor.

IceManIsaac crowns TR-76 Geist as best primary weapon in Warzone Season 6

Season 6 introduced the TR-76 Geist as a new AR. IceManIsaac pointed out that professional Warzone player and WSOW 2023 winner Shifty switched from the Kastov 762 to the TR-76 Geist, which intrigued him to give the weapon a go.

The YouTuber claimed: “This is what I am using in Ranked, and it allowed me to hit number 30 in the world, and it’s still my favorite pub gun right now.”

IceManIsaac also relied upon the AR to help him earn the brand-new Nuke camo.

Best TR-76 Geist Warzone loadout

Here is IceManIsaac’s preferred TR-76 Geist loadout.

Muzzle: TY-LR8

TY-LR8 Barrel: Bruen Briddle Heavy

Bruen Briddle Heavy Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Magazine: 45 Round Mag

IceManIaac claimed: “I think this gun sucks unless you have high velocity, which changes how this gun feels completely.”

The YouTuber also doesn’t believe players need to use an optic because the AR has a “beautiful iron sight” that gives players a clear vision of what they are shooting at.

One downside of the TR-76 Geist is a hard-to-control recoil pattern. To help make the AR easier to fire, IceManIsaac recommends using the TY-LR8, which helps cut down on horizontal weapon shake.

If you still haven’t unlocked the exciting new AR, make sure to check out our step-by-step guide.