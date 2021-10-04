Warzone streamer IceManIsaac reveals AK-74u loadout that “hits like a truck”

The Warzone short-range meta has been dominated by the OTs 9, but streamer IceManIsaac showed an AK-74u loadout that can do some serious damage in Season 5.

Submachine guns have always been extremely good in Warzone when pushing enemies and cleaning up squads.

The OTs 9 has been the most popular SMG this season and has one of the fastest TTKs at every range in this weapon class.

However, Warzone streamer and tournament-player IceManIsaac has discovered the perfect setup for the AK-74u that is “completely slept on.”

IceManIsaac’s AK-74u loadout is better than meta SMGs



As seen in the picture above, IceManIsaac shows off this deadly loadout for the AK-74u, and we have listed the attachments below.

Muzzle: Gru Suppressor

Gru Suppressor Barrel: 10.3” Task Force

10.3” Task Force Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Magazine: 40 Rnd Drum

He says that these attachments are great for Trios and Quads. The 10.3” Task Force barrel gives the gun a lot of bullet velocity to compete with other meta SMGs.

The Tiger Team Spotlight paired up with the Bruiser Grip is the essential part of this loadout, as it gets so much movement speed from these two attachments. This allows you to use this gun in nearly every scenario you would find yourself in with other submachine guns.

In his latest video, IceManIsaac breaks down why this weapon “hits like a truck” and has the numbers to back that up.

When taking a look at the TTKs for both weapons, the OTs 9 has slightly better damage stats in all but 10-15m — but the big stat comes in damage per mag. The AK-74u does 1815 damage per clip while the OTs is only doing 1360.

Also, this 74u allows you to play at a much faster pace than you can with the OTs 9 or MP5, making it one of the best support SMGs in the game. He shows himself dropping 35 kills with this gun, but there is more potential for different classes and TrueGameData shows another setup you can rock.

TrueGameData reveals alternative AK-74u loadout

Timestamp at 14:16 for mobile viewers.

If you’re looking for a different build that has more bullets, then definitely try out TrueGameData’s build which is listed below:

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

KGB Skeletal Stock Underbarrel: Patrol Grip

Patrol Grip Magazine: Spetsnaz 50 Rnd Drum

The main difference here is the Spetsnaz 50 Rnd Drum, which gives you access to 10 extra bullets, so it can be more useful when playing Quads. The KGB Skeletal Stock and Patrol Grip pair up nicely to give you a better ADS time when compared to the IceMan’s build.

So next time you take on the streets of Verdansk, give one of these AK-74u loadouts a try and see how powerful this gun truly is.