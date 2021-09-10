 JGOD reveals best close-range loadouts after Season 5 Reloaded nerfs - Dexerto
Call of Duty

JGOD reveals best close-range loadouts after Season 5 Reloaded nerfs

Published: 10/Sep/2021 21:13

by Jaret Kappelman
JGOD reveals the best close-range loadouts after Season 5 Reloaded nerfs
Activision / JGOD

Warzone’s Season 5 Reloaded update is finally here, bringing tons of new content and weapon balancing. These weapon changes affected some of the meta weapons, but JGOD shows which short-range weapons still run Verdansk.

The Season 5 Reloaded update for Warzone can possibly shake up the meta. With guns like the MP5 and OTs 9 getting nerfed, the close-range meta was put into question following this patch.

While players may be struggling to figure out which SMGs are the best right now, JGOD has compiled a list and given his take on the best loadouts following this update.

JGOD’s top 3 short-range loadouts for Season 5 Reloaded

In his latest video, Warzone content creator JGOD breaks down the changes from the new update. This saw some guns like the DMR and OTs 9 getting nerfed.

While these changes to the OTs 9 make the gun much weaker at medium-range, JGOD believes the OTs is still the king of short-range. He said, “Even though it got nerfed it’s kinda broken in that range.”

Here are the top loadouts that JGOD recommends using while playing Warzone’s Season 5 Reloaded.

OTs 9 Warzone loadout
Activision
The OTs 9 is one of the best SMGs in all of Warzone.

OTs 9 Season 5 Reloaded loadout

  • Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
  • Barrel: 8.1” Task Force
  • Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight
  • Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock
  • Ammunition: VDV 40 Rnd Fast Mag

While the OTs 9 saw a decrease in its maximum range damage, JGOD points out that this gun still has the fastest TTK for a SMG, making this the go-to gun for close-range fights.

Next up, the Bullfrog, which is a very fun weapon to use and JGOD has in his top three for this season. Here is what he thinks is the best loadout for the gun.

Best Bullfrog loadout Cold War
Activision / Treyarch
The Bullfrog is considered one of the meta weapons for short-range fights in Warzone

Bullfrog Season 5 Reloaded loadout

  • Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
  • Barrel: 7.4” Task Force
  • Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight
  • Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock
  • Ammunition: 65 Rnd

The key element in a lot of these short-ranged weapons is the number of bullets the gun has. Using the 65 Rnd mag on the Bullfrog allows the player to take multiple fights at a time. It has a longer TTK than some submachine guns but has the most damage per mag, putting it into JGOD’s top three.

The last weapon that rounds off JGOD’s close-range meta is the Mac-10, a gun that the community has loved for a long time. This gun still remains at the top and this is what JGOD runs on it.

MAC-10
Activision
The MAC-10 is very dominant in close-range fights.

Mac-10 Season 5 Reloaded loadout

  • Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
  • Barrel: 5.9” Task Force
  • Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight
  • Stock: SAS Combat Stock
  • Ammunition: STANAG 53 Rnd Drum

The Mac-10 has been in the meta for quite some time, with its high ammo capacity it’s one of the most versatile weapons in the short-game meta. JGOD says it’s still a great option because of its TTK being right next to the OTs.

If you’re still struggling with close-range fights in Warzone then feel free to give one of these loadouts a spin in your next game.

