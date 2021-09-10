JGOD reveals best close-range loadouts after Season 5 Reloaded nerfs

Warzone’s Season 5 Reloaded update is finally here, bringing tons of new content and weapon balancing. These weapon changes affected some of the meta weapons, but JGOD shows which short-range weapons still run Verdansk.

The Season 5 Reloaded update for Warzone can possibly shake up the meta. With guns like the MP5 and OTs 9 getting nerfed, the close-range meta was put into question following this patch.

While players may be struggling to figure out which SMGs are the best right now, JGOD has compiled a list and given his take on the best loadouts following this update.

JGOD’s top 3 short-range loadouts for Season 5 Reloaded

In his latest video, Warzone content creator JGOD breaks down the changes from the new update. This saw some guns like the DMR and OTs 9 getting nerfed.

While these changes to the OTs 9 make the gun much weaker at medium-range, JGOD believes the OTs is still the king of short-range. He said, “Even though it got nerfed it’s kinda broken in that range.”

Here are the top loadouts that JGOD recommends using while playing Warzone’s Season 5 Reloaded.

OTs 9 Season 5 Reloaded loadout

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 8.1” Task Force

8.1” Task Force Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

KGB Skeletal Stock Ammunition: VDV 40 Rnd Fast Mag

While the OTs 9 saw a decrease in its maximum range damage, JGOD points out that this gun still has the fastest TTK for a SMG, making this the go-to gun for close-range fights.

Next up, the Bullfrog, which is a very fun weapon to use and JGOD has in his top three for this season. Here is what he thinks is the best loadout for the gun.

Bullfrog Season 5 Reloaded loadout

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 7.4” Task Force

7.4” Task Force Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

KGB Skeletal Stock Ammunition: 65 Rnd

The key element in a lot of these short-ranged weapons is the number of bullets the gun has. Using the 65 Rnd mag on the Bullfrog allows the player to take multiple fights at a time. It has a longer TTK than some submachine guns but has the most damage per mag, putting it into JGOD’s top three.

The last weapon that rounds off JGOD’s close-range meta is the Mac-10, a gun that the community has loved for a long time. This gun still remains at the top and this is what JGOD runs on it.

Mac-10 Season 5 Reloaded loadout

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 5.9” Task Force

5.9” Task Force Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Stock: SAS Combat Stock

SAS Combat Stock Ammunition: STANAG 53 Rnd Drum

The Mac-10 has been in the meta for quite some time, with its high ammo capacity it’s one of the most versatile weapons in the short-game meta. JGOD says it’s still a great option because of its TTK being right next to the OTs.

If you’re still struggling with close-range fights in Warzone then feel free to give one of these loadouts a spin in your next game.