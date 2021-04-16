Warzone Season 3 changes confirmed: Roze fix, FFAR & Sykov nerfs, sniper glint, more - Dexerto

With just days to go until the launch of Season 3 in Call of Duty: Warzone, developers Raven Software have posted a list of changes they’re working on that will be implemented soon.

There’s plenty for players to complain about in Warzone as the battle royale heads into its third season since being integrated with Black Ops Cold War. In a rare showing of transparency, the developers at Raven Software revealed some of the changes they’re working on for Season 3 in an attempt to quell the community’s frustrations.

Here’s the current list of confirmed changes for S3:

An “adjustment” to the Roze skin

A “significant” weapon balancing for the AUG, M16, FFAR 1, and Sykov

Fix for Modern Warfare weapon perks and the sniper glint glitch

Change to how you acquire the RC-XD

That’s not all – Raven also mentioned that they’ve got plenty more up their sleeve, including some “big surprises.”

We’ve got a lot more in store, including some big surprises next week, but if you want to keep chatting about anything specific slide into our DMs. 😉 — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) April 16, 2021

