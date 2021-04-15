How to unlock new Sykov pistol in Warzone + best 80-round class loadout - Dexerto

The leaked Sykov pistol has finally been officially released in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare and we’ve got everything you need to know about the new weapon and how to unlock it.

The Sykov may have the most unusual path to release we’ve seen for a Warzone weapon so far; after initially being leaked several months ago, the pistol was then unceremoniously added to both Warzone and MW without any sort of official announcement.

While actually getting it and using it involved a bit of a process, those who were able to get their hands on it demonstrated how powerful the gun can be when equipped with the dual wield and 80-round mag attachments.

Advertisement

Finally, on April 15, the Sykov’s release was made final and official after it was added to the list of handguns that players can add to their loadouts.

How to unlock Sykov in Warzone: challenge & tips

As with every non-Battle Pass gun in Warzone, unlocking the Sykov involves completing a specific in-game challenge: Get four (4) kills while using Pistols in five (5) different matches.

Needless to say, as far as Warzone goes, the best approach to doing this challenge is to hop in Plunder with a pistol-based loadout and getting your four kills in five different matches.

However, this process becomes a lot easier if you own Modern Warfare – just hop into Shoot the Ship to get the best close-quarter maps and take care of business; it shouldn’t take too long to finish it this way.

Advertisement

Best Sykov attachments & loadout in Warzone: 80-round, Dual Wield, Auto barrel

If you want to get ahead of the curve when it comes to this pistol, here’s a pretty powerful combination of attachments that you can use in Warzone:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Sorokin 140mm Auto

Sorokin 140mm Auto Ammunition: 80 Round Drums

80 Round Drums *Rear Grip: VLK Elita

VLK Elita Perk: Akimbo

*Can replace this attachment with a 5mW Laser if you prefer hip-firing more

🚨 THE SYKOV FULL AUTO DUAL WIELDABLE 80 ROUND DRUM MAG PISTOL HAS BEEN ADDED TO #Warzone 😱 May god help us all. pic.twitter.com/zNvAxpKaD8 — ModernWarzone ☢️ (@ModernWarzone) April 15, 2021

As you can see in the clip above, these attachments turn the Sykov into a pretty potent weapon, especially when considering the fact that you can use both the gun and Ghost at the same time and not have a major downgrade from running two primaries.

Until it gets nerfed, of course.