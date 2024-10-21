Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone Oct 21 update patch notes: Playlist changes & Reclaimer 18 nerf

As the final Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone season comes to a close, Activision revealed one of the title’s final updates.

In Season 4 Reloaded, Sledgehammer Games re-introduced the iconic SPAS-12 shotgun under a new name, Reclaimer 18. The shotgun failed to impress, but Season 6 introduced the JAK Devastators conversion kit, which added an akimbo attachment.

While dual-wielding the shotguns, they dealt 180 damage, meaning you could tap both for a one-shot kill up to 3.8 meters. The limited damage wasn’t enough to prevent Warzone and MW3 players from abusing the weapon, though.

Raven Software responded by nerfing the Reclaimer 18’s max damage, range and near-to-mid damage values. As a result, other meta close-range weapons should have an easier time overpowering the annoying shotguns.

Since Black Ops 6 officially hits shelves on Oct. 25, Sledgehammer Games did one final MW3 multiplayer playlist update. Small Map Mosh Pit, All the Shipments, Get Higher, and several other modes are now available permanently.

In addition, players now have the option to add a few other game modes to their Quick Play search. Let’s jump right into what else changed.

Activision

Here are the full Multiplayer patch notes.

Global

Stability & Performance

Addressed niche causes of server-side stability and performance degradation.

Customization

Corrected the colors of the WZ Season 6 Gold, Platinum, and Diamond Camos.

Corrected the assets displayed for the Light Your Outer Fire Emblem and The Tinker Calling Card.

Corrected the icon for the Flit and Float Camo in the Gunsmith.

Fixed an issue causing the Revolution Rising Calling Card to be incorrectly animated.

Fixed a placeholder image for the American Gothic Blueprint in the Store.

Playlists

As the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III live season ends, the following Featured Playlists are now available permanently.

Small Map Mosh Pit (+ Hardcore)

All the Shipments! 24/7 (+ Hardcore)

Party Modes Team Gun Game Domination Hardpoint Team Deathmatch Kill Confirmed Capture the Flag One in the Chamber Havoc Minefield

G3T_H1GH3R

Mosh Pit Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009) Maps only.

10v10 Mosh Pit

War Mode

Cutthroat

Blueprint Gunfight

Ground War & Invasion

In addition to the day-one Modes available in Quick Play, you can add the following permanent Playlists to your filters.

Capture the Flag

Demolition

Cyber Attack (+ Hardcore)

Escort

Defuse or Destroy

Gun Game

Infected

Vortex Mosh Pit

UIX

Bug Fixes Added a preview model for the Enhanced Vision Goggles to the Loadout editor. Fixed an issue allowing locked Loading Screens to be set as Favorites. Fixed an issue causing the Tectonic Herald Light Barrel name to be incorrect in Killcams.



Gameplay

Reduced the likelihood of spawning near teammates in Kill Confirmed to align with the spawn weights of Team Deathmatch.

Fixed an issue allowing Equipment to be thrown while being executed.

Fixed an issue causing loss of control after picking up a Guardian-SC or Remote Turret.

Maps

Subbase Fixed an exploit allowing players to exit the playable area near the North Dock.



Weapons & Attachments

Shotguns

Reclaimer 18 Decreased shot termination distance from 30.5m to 26.7m (-13%). Decreased shot termination distance in water from 7.6m to 5.1m (-33%). Increased aim down sight spread by 40%. Decreased far-medium damage from 35 to 25 (-29%).



Handguns

.50 GS (MWII) Increased minimum damage from 55 to 68 (+24%).



Killstreaks

Juggernaut Recon Fixed an exploit causing Kills to award 2 Score in Free-for-All mode.

Missile Drone Adjusted drone flight path on Invasion to avoid colliding with buildings.

Gunship Fixed an issue causing the visual overlay to persist after destruction by Stormender.



Here are the full battle royale patch notes.

Customization

Corrected the colors of the WZ Season 6 Gold, Platinum, and Diamond Camos.

Corrected the assets displayed for the Light Your Outer Fire Emblem and The Tinker Calling Card.

Corrected the icon for the Flit and Float Camo in the Gunsmith.

Fixed an issue causing the Revolution Rising Calling Card to be incorrectly animated.

Fixed a placeholder image for the American Gothic Blueprint in the Store.

Weapon adjustments

Reclaimer 18