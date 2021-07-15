Warzone invisibility exploit returns yet again in Warzone’s latest update

Warzone’s Season 4 Reloaded update is well underway, but it now looks like the infamous invisibility glitch has returned with a vengeance.

The invisibility glitch isn’t exactly a new feature by any means — in fact, the exploit has reared its ugly head throughout the seasons. Previously, this nightmarish glitch returned when Armored Trucks were added to regular modes, but it now looks like the invisibility glitch is back.

So far, several players have reported issues of being shot by invisible players. The glitch has also been captured and uploaded to Twitter via Call of Duty content creator JGOD, where fans have been voicing their frustrations.

Invisible People are Back SMH pic.twitter.com/91MqK88f3A — James – JGOD (@JGODYT) July 15, 2021

In the clip above, JGOD said that he could hear footsteps but couldn’t pinpoint where the enemy player was. After effortlessly killing JGOD’s teammate, the invisible player ran up to the Call of Duty streamer and began to melee him.

With no way to counter this exploit, JGOD was simply eliminated and his squad’s chances of winning were instantly snuffed out. Quite how this bug has managed to make its way back remains to be seen, but it seems that players are already exploiting this game-breaking exploit once again.

Warzone has always had its fair share of bugs and exploits. From the game-breaking Stim glitch through to the demon gun visual bug, every update seems to resurrect a previously fixed problem. If winning a game of Warzone wasn’t tricky enough as it is, facing lobbies of invisible players makes it nearly impossible.

Raven has yet to make an official statement on the matter, but with less than 24 hours after the Season 4 Reloaded update was deployed, many fans are rightfully very angry. We’ll keep you in the loop as soon as a fix is made!