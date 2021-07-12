Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update: release date, new weapons, modes, download size, more

The mid-season update for Call of Duty: Warzone is upon us, as Season 4 Reloaded has officially been announced. With new guns, operators, modes, and more — here’s when it releases and what to expect.

New guns, new modes, a new killstreak, new cosmetics, and a new Operator. There’s a lot of stuff coming to Warzone (and Black Ops Cold War) in Season 4’s Reloaded, mid-season patch.

With a release date locked in and overall patch notes released, players can get ahead of the game and figure out what’s coming. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded: release date & download sizes

The Season Four Reloaded update will be available to download to Warzone on July 14 at 9 PM PT (July 15, 12 AM ET; 5 AM BST).

The mid-season update has a size between 11.4-21.3 GB for people with BOCW’s full version and 8.9-10.4 GB for those with just Warzone (as long as you’re already full updated).

PlayStation 5 : 8.9 GB

PlayStation 4 : 8.9 GB

Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S : 9.2 GB

Xbox One : 9.2 GB

PC: 9.2 GB (Warzone Only) / 10.4 GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare) (PC users will also need a temporary 12.4-12.9 GB of space, which will be cleared after the installation)

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded new weapons: OTs9 and Mace

OTs 9: SMG (Launch)

A full-auto SMG that’s supposed to have great iron sights (for visibility) and easy recoil control, the OTs 9 is advertised as an immediate contender for the secondary meta. Devs explain that this gun shoots faster and harder than the Bullfrog, but is limited by its mag sizes.

The OTs 9 can get up to about 40 rounds in its magazine, which can be limiting depending on how quick the gun shoots (apparently 100+ RPM faster than the aforementioned Bully). It will be interesting to see how it settles into the meta.

Mace: Melee (In-Season)

Yep, as we had previously heard — a Mace will be coming to Warzone. It’s big, it’s slow, and it deals a ton of damage when it connects.

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded new Operator: Weaver

Weaver: NATO (in-season)

Look at this guy, eye patched up and still eager for action. Strike team leader Grigori Weaver is a NATO Operator and he likes to play both sides of the Cold War. Hopefully he can help you do less playing and more slaying in Verdansk, though.

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded new modes: Payload, Blueprint Blitz

Payload

It’s the first Warzone objective-based mode of all time. As seen in WWII’s War Mode, Payload gets two teams of 20 to move vehicles in order to do something with satellite parts and “crucial intel.”

Ultimately, an attacking team escorts vehicles through Checkpoints and wins the game if they do so within a certain amount of time. The defenders win if they can stop the attacker from doing so, either by killing them or by purchasing obstacles to get in their way. Like Plunder, you drop in with your loadout already and there are Killstreaks galore.

New Event Type: Blueprint Blitz (In-Season)

Another new mode and one that should be adored by cosmetic enthusiasts. Blueprint Blitz will be an event that takes place every once in a while that gives a number of special Contraband contracts after players finish two regular contracts. These will allow players to unlock weapon blueprints from earlier seasons that they had missed out on.

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded new Killstreak: Sentry Gun

Forget the Shield Turret of yesteryear’s Warzone, this time the devs are deploying something that’s legitimately useful. Like the Sentry Turret in multiplayer, we’re talking an automated, beefy gun that takes out enemies in its 180-degree radius.

The Sentry Turret will last one full minute and can be found very rarely through Red Door supply boxes.

And there you have it: the latest and greatest about Warzone Season 4’s mid-season Reloaded patch. There were also some teasers about Red Door changes and upcoming weapon adjustments, but we’ll need to wait to find out more and share that information when it becomes available.