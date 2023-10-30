Warzone 2 players want “practically invisible” Operator skin deleted from game

Warzone 2 players are calling for the devs to delete a “practically invisible” Operator skin from the game.

Since Warzone 2’s release a ton of cosmetics have been released, giving players the chance to add some flair to their arsenal.

Whether it be for weapon skins, charms, or Operator skins, they’re all supposed to be purely cosmetic, meaning they give no added value other than looks.

However, the community has taken issue with one Operator skin, Gaia. Some have called it a “pay to win” skin but others are going a step further, calling for it to be deleted as it makes players “practically invisible.”

Warzone 2 fans hit out at “practically invisible” Operator skin

In an October 28 Reddit thread, one Warzone 2 fan hit out with their frustrations, calling for the devs to remove the Gaia skin from the game that makes players “practically invisble.”

“Delete the skin. They are practically invisible, see if you can spot them from the first watch,” they wrote, also sharing a short clip of them entering a stairwell, only to be surprised by an enemy that blended into their surroundings.

If you weren’t looking close enough, it would be incredibly difficult to spot the player, who appears briefly, wearing the Gaia skins while in a shadowy part of the staircase.

“Something about this skin really irks me, especially when playing on Al Mazrah night. I don’t have the best vision as it is and struggle a lot & this skin is utterly abysmal because it’s so difficult to see,” one user wrote in the replies.

Others claimed the skin isn’t the root of the issue, and aimed their frustrations at Warzone’s poor lighting issues across the entire map. However, some still claimed the skin is part of the problem, and called for some tweaks.

“Anyone defending this skin is crazy,” one hit out. “This situation obviously isn’t the best example, maybe the skin wasn’t to blame here but it is a problem, nerf the thing. It’s been a problem since season 6 started.”

“Yeah, the skin needs something added to make it more visible. Brighten it, add an accent or glow, something,” another suggested.

It’s unclear whether or not we’ll see any further changes to the skin. However, they’d certainly be welcomed by players.