Warzone players furious as they “can’t see” anything again

Call of Duty Warzone players have been left frustrated by the fact they “can’t see” a lot of character skins in-game, as they’re once again urging the devs to fix the game’s lighting and visibility issues.

Over the last few years, Warzone has had it’s fair share of complaints when it comes to issues about visibility. Verdansk, at one point, had a sun glare so bright that you couldn’t see a thing if you were aiming near it.

On top of that, there have also been ‘invisible’ character skins from time to time. No one is forgetting the problems that the Raze, 100 Thieves, or satanic Groot skins created anytime soon.

Well, the issues has cropped up again in Season 4 Reloaded, as Redditor KeyPineapple61 highlighted a problem with the fact they struggled to see an enemy who was stood in a doorway during a recent gunfight.

“Some of the worst visibility I’ve seen in a FPS game. Jesus Christ. As soon as I’m getting shot dude is gone there’s zero visibility,” they said.

“I can never see s*it in this game and my vision isn’t bad or anything,” another player said. “There are a couple of areas like this on Rebirth where you basically can’t see s*it if you’re outside looking in,” another agreed. “This game is bluuuuurry. Like insanely,” commented another.

While some players urged the devs to remove darkened skins that could easy fade into any unlit areas, others want them to follow the way some rival battle royale games do it.

“Apex has nailed visibility. I have over 500 hours on Apex and never had an issue like that. Just give players a light outline and you’re good to go,” said one. “Fortnite does it better imo,” another said.

As noted, it is a long-standing issue, so hopefully things turn around at some point.