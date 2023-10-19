Warzone players quitting “unplayable” Halloween event over pay to win Gaia skin

Call of Duty Warzone players believe the new nighttime map in the Halloween event is “impossible” to play because of the “pay to win” Gaia skin being invisible in the dark.

With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on the horizon, many players feared that a Halloween celebration wouldn’t be in store for Warzone. However, that hasn’t been the case.

The Haunting event has returned to celebrate the best of the spooky season and has brought with it a host of new content, including nighttime maps and terrifying skins. On the latter, the Gaia skin has caused plenty of headaches for players as many have labeled it as “pay to win” because it’s somewhat invisible.

Warzone fans have been urging the devs to make a change, and while they increased the visibility somewhat, it hasn’t gone as far as they want. And, well, the skin is only creating more issues on the nighttime maps.

Warzone players claim Gaia is invisible on nighttime maps

Players have routinely complained that they can’t see the skin in broad daylight and it’s even more “impossible” now that the maps are darkened.

“Nighttime and Gaia is literally unplayable. I physically cannot see anybody who’s killed me during the last hour,” vented Redditor DeLarge93, sparking further complaints from other players.

“I played one game and quit. You can’t see s*it,” one added. “Yep. I didn’t think there was a bigger turnoff than the cheating, but they found one. It actually got me to stop playing,” another added. “Yeah the skin being physically invisible to the human eye during nighttime is so fun & interactive,” another sarcastically commented.

Some players argued that thermal scopes are the easiest way to address the issue, given that they highlight enemies. Others noted that the Spotter Scope has also been helpful on that front.

Players are still hoping that the Gaia skin is changed once again, regardless of the perceived counters, but they’ve also had issues with the jump scares popping up during matches. So, the devs might have to make some changes on the fly.