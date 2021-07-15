Warzone finally nerfing Dead Silence with surprise High Alert changes

Warzone devs have finally confirmed that the infamous Dead Silence will effectively be nerfed thanks to a surprise buff to High Alert, which will be music to the ears of many players.

With the arrival of Warzone’s Season 4 Reloaded update, Raven Software have introduced a bunch of features like a new objective-based Payload game mode and the OTs 9 SMG to keep the battle royale fresh in the wait for Season 5.

Something that might have gone under the radar in the update’s patch notes, though — and it’s something that most players will be very glad to hear — is that a significant counter to the Dead Silence Field Upgrade is on the way.

High Alert will counter Dead Silence in Warzone update

Dead Silence has consistently been one of the most divisive features of Warzone. The Field Upgrade temporarily makes your footsteps quieter, which gives you a huge advantage when it comes to surprising your opponents.

It’s drawn plenty of criticism for the fact that, unlike other Field Upgrades, it doesn’t have any downsides and there are also no real counters for it. But that’s all about to change thanks to an upcoming buff to the High Alert perk.

In their patch notes for Season 4 Reloaded, Raven Software confirmed that High Alert will soon be receiving an update that allows players to hear Dead Silent footsteps, which will be a game-changer for those frustrated by Dead Silence.

“We are excited to share that we are planning the debut of two new Warzone-specific Perks,” they wrote. “Alongside them, High Alert will also be receiving an update that allows players to hear Dead Silent footsteps.”

Interestingly, this juicy bit of information also confirms that Raven are working on Warzone-exclusive perks, which is another big step in the battle royale’s journey to becoming a standalone game.

One person who will be glad to hear of the Dead Silence counter is Dr Disrespect. The popular Warzone streamer has been vocal about his hate for the Field Upgrade, labeling it “one of the top mistakes in the gaming industry.”

Unfortunately, there’s currently no word on when these changes will arrive, but we’ll keep you posted as soon as anything gets announced.