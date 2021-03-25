Insanely OP Warzone bug is turning enemies totally invisible again - Dexerto

Warzone players are losing their minds once again, as they’re being killed from out of nowhere by invisible enemies.

Invisibility isn’t a new feature in Warzone, with old glitches allowing players to go invisible by, for example, letting a Loadout Drop fall on them.

While it’s not yet clear if this is the case once again — a quick test did not end well — players are once again literally hiding in plain sight in Verdansk, and it’s causing untold levels of anguish.

If trying to play against the Roze skins wasn’t bad enough, this new bug makes Warzone look like Hogwarts, with invisibility cloaks in abundance.

It’s not clear how widespread the issue is yet, but fcpl took to Reddit to show a number of clips of him dying to invisible players, even noting that some of their bullets weren’t visible either.

While the first clip looks like it may have just been the result of hiding in a dark corner, no matter how many times you watch, you won’t catch even a glimmer of the player.

It becomes more obvious in the following clips, one in the same room in one of Downtown’s skyscrapers and, finally, on the roof of it. Dying all three times at the hands of the same player, fcpl clearly didn’t learn his lesson the first time, but it does make us question how his enemy did it.

It’s not even clear whether the opposing player knows they’re invisible. They’re not using the superpower to mock fcpl and run around him, but look like a legitimate player just trying to rack up kills.

That said, whether it’s intentional or not, it’s something the Warzone devs will want to look into and fix before it becomes a bigger issue than it currently is.