Warzone players have finally found an LTM they love in Operation Flashback

Operation Flashback is now live in Warzone Season 6 and the latest limited-time mode (LTM) already appears to be a fan favorite with many calling this greatest hits event the “best” playlist yet.

Warzone’s Caldera map is just days away from replacing Verdansk. But before we head to the Pacific, fans have been treated to one last LTM on the original map.

Operation Flashback went live after a November 18 patch and, well, there’s a lot to soak up. From classic metas being rotated back into a complete overhaul of the Buy Stations, this LTM shakes everything up across Verdansk.

Highlights from every previous season are back in focus to give players one last hit of nostalgia before the classic map disappears. Fortunately, this mash-up mode seems to have landed well as many are already calling it the best playlist yet.

Dropping into Operation Flashback, players are treated to a wide range of familiar features from the past two years of Warzone. Whether you’re dropping onto classic Modern Warfare floor loot or accessing the Nakatomi Vault POI, there’s something for fans of every era in the battle royale’s short history.

As a result, it’s been labeled “the best mode [Warzone has] ever had. Honestly, if they kept this mode on it would reinvigorate my interest in it,” one player chimed in on Reddit. Another added: “This mode is complete randomness and the most fun I’ve had in this game for a while.”

Even one of Warzone’s biggest stars, FaZe Swagg, was quick to praise the new LTM. “It brings back a lot of nostalgia,” he said. “It’s really dope, this just brings back all those old feelings.”

While he would have liked to see the devs go one step further by “bringing back the OG map,” he still recommended everyone go try the mode while it’s available.

Operation Flashback is active in Warzone until November 30 when we reach the ‘last hours of Verdansk’. For now, little is known about the upcoming finale. Though Activision has teased that “bombs” could be dropping as “Warzone goes dark” until December 2.

As soon as Season One goes live, we’ll have a brand new map, every weapon from Vanguard, and even a full-fledged anti-cheat system to boot.