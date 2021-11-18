Warzone meta weapons & rare items returning in Operation Flashback

Warzone’s Operation Flashback update has added a load of meta-defining weapons and rare items back into the game, including Dragon’s Breath shotguns.

The new operation was rolled out on November 18 with the full patch notes being posted by Raven Software. Included in the update is a massive amount of fresh content, including a rework to the Buy Stations, as well as different events.

There’s one line in Raven’s statement that could lead to an enormous meta shakeup, though – which will be exciting for many members of the community.

In the official blog post, the dev team wrote: “Operation: Flashback also features a dedicated item pool curated with weapons that many veterans will recognize as “meta-defining” since Warzone’s launch.”

Warzone meta weapons returning

Operation Flashback will be bringing back a few different meta-defining guns, though the patch notes didn’t really go into specifics.

In general terms, they said the following will feature in the content shakeup:

Double-barreled Dragon’s Breath shotguns

Semi-auto do-it-all marksman rifles

Akimbo weapons

Other armaments

On top of that, rare items – which they were much more specific about – will be returning to Warzone.

Warzone rare items in Operation Flashback

Raven Software has confirmed that the following rare items are returning to Warzone in the patch:

Self-Revive Kit (Season Two, Modern Warfare )

(Season Two, ) Precision Airstrike (Season Two, Modern Warfare )

(Season Two, ) Cluster Strike (Season Two, Modern Warfare )

(Season Two, ) Overdrive Perk (Season Five, Black Ops Cold War )

(Season Five, ) Gas Mask (Season Two, Modern Warfare )

(Season Two, ) Durable Gas Mask (Season Five Secret Item, Modern Warfare )

(Season Five Secret Item, ) Advanced UAV (Season Two Secret Item, Modern Warfare )

(Season Two Secret Item, ) 2X Perk (Season Five, Black Ops Cold War )

(Season Five, ) Vault Keycards #1 and #3 (Season Three Secret Item, Black Ops Cold War )

(Season Three Secret Item, ) Hunter Vision (Season Five, Black Ops Cold War )

(Season Five, ) Specialist Token (Season Three Secret Item, Black Ops Cold War)

The Operation Flashback update was pushed live on November 18, celebrating 18 months of Warzone with a number of flashback items and weapons. Wondering which is the best addition? Well, there’s only one way to find out really – jump into the Warzone.