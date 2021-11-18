Warzone Buy Stations get major overhaul in Operation Flashback update

Operation Flashback has arrived in Warzone, celebrating previous stages of the game by smashing them all together into one. As a result, all Buy Stations in the playlist are receiving some major changes ahead of the move to Caldera.

The end is near for Warzone’s beloved Verdansk and Raven Software is sending the map off with a love letter of sorts in the form of the Operation Flashback playlist.

On top of the changes in this mode, like a constant schedule of Public Events such as Fire Sales and Jailbreaks, the game’s buy stations are also receiving an inventory update.

This change is meant to combine all of the different versions and eras of Verdansk into one big concentrated mess.

Warzone Buy Stations get upgraded in Operation Flashback

There are a few important differences between the familiar buy station offerings and the Operation Flashback versions.

Anyone who has played more than a few games of Warzone probably knows that the traditional stations have a standard offering of weapons, ammo, armor, and killstreak assistance:

Old Buy Station items

Armor Plate Bundle

Gas Mask

Cluster Strike

Precision Airstrike

UAV

Self-Revive Kit

Munitions Box

Armor Box

Loadout Box

In this new playlist, everything gets a little more high-octane, as every salesman in Verdansk is preparing to move their business where the war goes when the new map arrives in December.

This means that buyable items from other limited-time modes are crossing over into this version and the new-look stations hold significantly more firepower:

New Buy Station items

Self-Revive Kit

Armor Plate Bundle

Armor Box

Recon Drone

Munitions Box

Sentry Gun

Loadout Drop Marker

Bombardment

Armored Truck

Prices for these new items have yet to be revealed but players can expect to be spending big money when buying something as powerful as the Armored Truck.

On top of this change, loadouts can only be purchased after the first Loadout Drop public event happens in each new game.

That’s all we know about buy stations in Operation Flashback! For more information about the update be sure to check out our other Warzone coverage for all the latest news.