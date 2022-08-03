Warzone players call out huge “missed opportunity” with Terminator crossover

The Warzone Season 4 Reloaded crossover featuring the iconic Terminator franchise sparked a lot of excitement within the community, but players feel that the developers have missed a trick when it comes to weapon Blueprints.

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded came with plenty of fresh content for players to enjoy, including the Vargo-S Assault Rifle and the usual host of buffs and nerfs.

Arguably the most exciting part of the mid-season update was the introduction of the Terminator series to the game. Not only did players have the recognizable T-800 and T-1000 skins up for grabs, but they’ll also be able to flaunt them in the Terminator-themed Titanium Trials game mode.

But despite a wealth of new additions inspired by the classic movies, many Warzone players feel that the developers have missed an opportunity to double down on the crossover.

Warzone players rue missed opportunity for Terminator weapon Blueprint

Both the T-800 and T-1000 bundles come with a number of Warzone weapon Blueprints that equip your Operator with guns perfect for any killer machine, such as the Liquid Metal SMG or Neural Net Processor Assault Rifle.

But with so many iconic moments across the first two Terminator films, fans have come up with another Blueprint idea that the devs decided not to include.

Reddit user 420brain01 proposed a Blueprint that would allow players to recreate one of the most classic scenes in the entire franchise. In Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800 fends off swarms of police using a minigun, one of the film’s major setpieces.

The OP felt that Raven could have brought this moment to life in Warzone with a simple Blueprint. “The biggest missed opportunity, they could have given the FINN LMG A MINIGUN MASTERCRAFT SKIN,” they said.

As plenty of replies pointed out, the likeliest reason that Raven steered clear is that the FiNN LMG is from Modern Warfare rather than Vanguard, the entry currently receiving the most support.

Others argued that the futuristic Terminator crossover doesn’t fit with Vanguard’s WWII aesthetic at all. “I’m not even against the movie tie-ins, but why not pick movies actually set in the same time period as Vanguard? Captain America, Indiana Jones, etc,” said one reply.

Considering Warzone’s current Pacific setting, some even felt that a different Arnie crossover would have worked better, with Predator being the most popular choice.

While it’s unlikely we’ll see any extra blueprints added as part of the Terminator event, we’ll have to wait and see if Raven takes this feedback onboard in any future collaborations in Warzone Season 5 or beyond.