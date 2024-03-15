Powerful Warzone pistol competes with meta SMGs with one key attachment

There is an unexpected loadout in Warzone that is proving to be deadly and competing with meta SMGs in Season 2 Reloaded. However, it comes with a pretty big catch as it needs one key attachment.

Whenever the Warzone devs have rolled out weapon balancing changes, they’ve given space for some underused, and in other cases, unique weapons to start creeping up in the meta. This is typically because they’ve been “overbuffed” or have a broken attachment.

As soon as top players start adopting these powerful weapons, it doesn’t take long before the wider Warzone community starts using them as well. They can go from being slept-on to totally meta in the blink of an eye.

There are some that, despite their deadly stats, prove a little harder for players to adopt. This can be because they’ve got a weird recoil pattern or they need an attachment that players simply won’t grind for.

Best Renetti loadout in Warzone for Modern Warfare 3

Well, following the Season 2 Reloaded update, Warzone expert WhosImmortal has highlighted another one of these, as the Renetti pistol can compete with SMGs.

That is the case so long as you’ve got the JAK Feroity conversion kit, however, as that gives it a “competitive TTK” with some popular SMGs.

“They buffed this thing damage on the conversion kit and it can actually hold its own,” the YouTuber said. “I do think SMGs are a bit more reliable but it is certainly an option if you’re looking to build a loadout with a pistol as a secondary as opposed to a full-on primary with Overkill.”

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor XS

Underbarrel: Kimura Seraphic vertical grip

Magazine: 30-round mag

Rear Grip: EXF Eclipsor Grip

Conversion Kit: JAK Ferocity

Timestamp of 12:30

WhosImmortal noted that this build does extend that “competitive TTK” range, but you can remove the underbarrel or rear grip if you’d rather have an optic on it instead.

The Renetti’s viability is another example of how diverse the meta currently is in Warzone, but that could always change with another set of weapon changes. So, be sure to hop on board now while it is a competitive option.