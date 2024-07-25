Warzone players claim meta attachment was a huge “mistake”

Warzone players are tired of one of the battle royale’s most-used meta attachments, calling it a “problem” right now.

Over the last few years, Warzone has had it’s fair share of crutch attachments and must-use loadouts. There was a time back in Verdansk when you’d find it impossible to win if you didn’t use the KAR98K and the Grau.

Fast forward to Modern Warfare 3 and the devs have tried to shake things up on that front – especially with regards to attachments. The battle royale now has Aftermarket Parts, with some designed to totally change a gun’s profile and others being a small wink to days gone by.

One of those Aftermarket Parts – the JAK Glassless optic – has pretty much become a must-use for assault rifles. If you’re not using that or the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x, you’re slacking.

However, players are becoming bored of the JAK Glassless. One player, Redditor turboS2000 called it a “mistake” because of its boost to firing aim stability.

“Adding firing aim stability to this optic was a huge mistake in my opinion as it’s made pretty much everything else useless. Making some attachments too strong really hurts variety,” they said.

“Firing aim stability as a stat was a mistake. Every gun should come with max firing aim stability and it shouldn’t even be a thing,” another agreed.

Activision The JAK Glassless optic has become a must-use.

Others followed a similar path in blasting the devs for making “laughable” decisions when it comes to stats.

“It should be a lesson learned for the devs. Between inconsistent recoil plots and variations in gun behavior, with visual clutter on top of that, it makes for a miserable overall experience,” another added.

It is interesting to see that some Aftermarket Parts have gone from being “pointless” to being totally overpowered.