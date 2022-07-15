Everything in Warzone Pacific Season 4 Reloaded: Release date, Terminator skin, Zombies, more

Brad Norton . 1 hour ago

With Warzone Pacific Season 4 Reloaded next on the calendar, we’ve got an early rundown on what to expect. From a Terminator crossover to the return of Zombies, here’s what you need to know about the next major CoD update.

As we near the halfway point of Warzone Pacific Season 4, the next sizeable content drop is quickly coming into focus. Although we just got a new Battle Royale map, powerful weapons, and a range of equipment, there’s still plenty more on the horizon.

Another action series crossover is in the pipeline as Activision has teased the emergence of Skynet throughout Season 4. Beyond that, we also know Zombies are returning to some degree, though you’ll have some new tools at your disposal to fend them off.

From when Season 4 Reloaded goes live to an early look at new Warzone content on the way, here’s all you need to know.

Activision The Season 4 roadmap revealed plenty of new content on the way for the Reloaded patch.

While no official release date has been announced for Warzone’s Season 4 Reloaded patch just yet, we can make an educated guess based on previous trends.

Typically new updates follow a four-week cycle. Given Season 4 kicked off on June 22, the midseason patch should therefore arrive on Wednesday, July 20.

Rest assured, we’ll keep you posted right here as soon as Activision locks in a solid release date for Season 4 Reloaded.

Terminator crossover coming in Season 4 Reloaded

Although teased back in June, Activision has remained fairly quiet on the upcoming Terminator crossover ever since. Following on from the likes of Godzilla and Kong, Die Hard, and Rambo to name a few, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s iconic T-800 is next up.

Individual bundles in the store will allow players to purchase skins for both the Cyberdyne Systems Model 101 (aka the T-800) and its T-1000 successor. While exact prices are yet to be confirmed, it’s safe to expect a cost of 2,400 CoD Points, no different from previous bundles.

Armored SUVs & Portable Redeploy Stations

As revealed in the Season 4 roadmap last month, we know for certain that at least two new gameplay additions are on the way to shakeup the core BR experience.

Activision Armored SUVs are sure to be a force across Caldera.

First is the Armored SUV, a powerful new vehicle that’s hopefully less problematic than its earlier counterpart. This vehicle comes with a Nitro Boost making it one of the fastest on Caldera today.

Moreover, Portable Redeploy Stations are also arriving soon, giving teams the power to launch up into the sky and swiftly rotate from just about anywhere on the map.

New playlists in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

New in the midseason update is the Titanium Trials: Endurance game mode. Described as “an updated version of the highly-competitive Iron Trials,” this playlist is sure to be the toughest on offer for the rest of Season 4.

Exactly what changes have been made is yet unclear, but we’re sure to learn more in the coming weeks so check back soon.

Zombies return as part of Warzone Season 4 Reloaded patch

Zombies are set to return during Warzone Season 4 in the Reloaded patch. According to the roadmap, Rebirth of the Dead is set to drop undead hordes across Rebirth Island.

Activision Zombies are on the way back to Warzone, though this time, they’re targeting Rebirth Island.

Just how this mode will function, whether we’ll see Zombies across Caldera and Fortune’s Keep as well, all remains to be seen. Though if the playlist is anything like earlier Zombies modes in Warzone, we can expect to see players returning from the grave in order to gain a second life.

New weapons in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

Last but not least, we also know of a new weapon set to arrive as part of the Season 4 Reloaded update. Players will soon be able to get their hands on the Vargo-S Assault Rifle.

Seemingly the only gun on the way, the Vargo-S is set to be unlockable through a unique in-game challenge. Exactly what that challenge is, we’ll have to wait and see once the patch goes live.