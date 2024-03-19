COD players frustrated with “useless” blueprints in MW3 & Warzone event challenge

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone players have been left frustrated after grinding the Warhammer 40K event challenges just to unlock a weapon blueprint they deem “useless.”

Not every blueprint or weapon can be heavily revered by players, and even the most impressive and OP meta guns will get their share of hate, and it seems as though the Righteous Storm WSP-9 blueprint is going to fall straight into that category.

The submachine gun blueprint can be unlocked by completing the Warhammer 40K event challenges, which takes a decent amount of playing and XP to grind through — but it might not be worth the payout.

Article continues after ad

“I’ve unlocked yet again another useless weapon skin/blueprint that the majority of people don’t even use,” said xElemeno on Reddit. “Seriously, why can’t they give us cool stuff to unlock other than pointless ugly camos and weapon skins that look like shit that not many people will even use?”

Article continues after ad

Elemeno even requested a throwback feature from an older COD title, asking “what happened to the mastercrafts that we had back in BO4? A lot of those were badass.”

One player replied, sarcastically saying that it “makes sense” that an event based around “big, brolic space marines” would provide a reward of a “dainty SMG.”

Article continues after ad

With so many blueprints, camos, and weapons in the game, there is something for everyone, but there’s no doubting that players are upset about this Righteous Storm reward.