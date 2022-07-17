When is Warzone Pacific Season 5? Season 4 end date, Vanguard & more

Joe Craven . 3 minutes ago

Warzone Season 4 dropped recently, but fans of the battle royale are already turning their attention to Season 5 and what is to come. Here, we run through when that will be and everything we know about the fifth season of Call of Duty: Vanguard’s life-cycle.

Warzone Season 4 dropped on June 22, bringing with it the typical meta shake up and plenty of new content for fans to dig into. Among other things, the new Fortune’s Keep map dropped, similar in size and pacing to the well-established Rebirth Island environment.

The weapon pool also received its standard adjustments, seeing guns like the FFAR buffed considerably, while nerfs came for the AK-47, Cooper Carbine and NZ-41.

Despite the relative freshness of Season 4, fans are already wondering what is to come with Season 5 and when to expect it. Here’s everything we know.

Activision Warzone Pacific Season 4 is headlined by the Mercenaries of Fortune event.

When is Warzone Season 5? Season 4 end date

As is the case every season, neither Activision nor Raven have confirmed a release date for Season 5 or an end date for the preceding Season 4.

However, we can reliably calculate one based off the length of the Season 4 Battle Pass. Currently, that is set to expire 24 August, meaning Season 5 should start on or just after that date.

The length of the season – roughly two months – is as expected and will ensure at least one more full season can take place before Modern Warfare II’s life-cycle begins.

A delay is possible, with past Warzone seasons pushed back slightly to allow devs to refine what is coming and maximize bug fixes. As of now, no delay is expected to Season 5.

Activision Fortune’s Keep was Season 4’s most notable addition.

Warzone Season 5 new content, leaks & rumors

Because Season 4 is still so fresh, there are next to no confirmed details of what we can expect in Season 5.

It is almost guaranteed to bring new weapons (at least a couple) and new multiplayer maps to Vanguard. Season 4, for example, brought CoD: WWII’s USS Texas map into the 2021 title. Those guns will then be added to Warzone.

Season 4 also brought us a new map, so we can expect a refresh to Caldera, Rebirth and Fortune’s Keep, but probably not a new environment altogether.

Naturally, we’ll be the first to update you as and when Season 5 content comes into focus.