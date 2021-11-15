Warzone menace pops off for 49 kills on Rebirth Island with sniper loadout

Tons of Warzone players love the fast-paced action that Rebirth Island provides and this player just set an unofficial world record with 49 kills.

Rebirth Island can be the most intense way to play Warzone as you can be in constant gunfights against multiple teams.

The action-packed game mode gives players a chance to respawn which means you can get some pretty high kills games.

Even though there can be multiple lives, it still requires a ton of skill to be able to keep pace with the tempo of the lobby to drop an insane amount of kills. This Warzone streamer went full demon mode dropping 49 kills in one game.

Warzone streamer drops 49 kills with Kar98k and OTs 9

This Warzone menace goes by the name ‘Gorb’ and he’s a problem on the map. In his video, he shows off how he was able to set an insane pace and destroy nearly the entire lobby.

What makes this even more impressive is he did it with a sniper support loadout. Instead of rocking a meta assault rifle, Gorb went for the Kar98k and the OTs 9 to dominate this lobby.

Here are the attachments he used:

Kar98k

Muzzle: Monotholic Suppressor

Monotholic Suppressor Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6”

Singuard Custom 27.6” Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Optic: Sniper Score

Sniper Score Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

OTs 9

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 8.1” Task Force

8.1” Task Force Laser: KGB Target Designator

KGB Target Designator Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Ammunition: VDV 40 Rnd Fast Mag

In his gameplay, you can see how early on he uses this sniper to break the plates off enemies and then rush in with the OTs to finish the kills.

As the game progresses he finds himself using this SMG setup to hipfire his way to tons of kills. The KGB Target Designator and Bruiser Grip pair up nicely to make this extremely good without needing to ADS.

If you think you have the skill it takes to drop a 40 bomb or more then definitely give this loadout a try in your next Rebirth game and see if it truly is as strong as Gorb makes it seem.