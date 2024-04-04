Warzone players already frustrated with “super sweaty” Rebirth Island

Within hours of the popular resurgence map arriving back in Call of Duty Warzone, players are already growing annoyed with the sheer number of “sweaty” opponents they’re coming up against on Rebirth Island.

Rebirth Island was the first ever small-scale resurgence map in Warzone, launching in 2020 alongside the release of Black Ops Cold War. It quickly become a huge fan-favorite for its fast-paced and frenetic style, with players able to redeploy straight back into the action.

It was removed in 2022 but, since then, players have been clamoring for it to come back, not really engaging with the newer resurgence maps in the same way — but now it’s returned for Season 3, and the complaints are already out in full force, as players deemed it too “sweaty” on launch day.

Warzone streamer Stone Mountain asked if “every Rebirth lobby today was way too sweaty.”

Another player likened it to a Dragon Ball Z tournament, while several others even said that ranked Rebirth was less sweaty than in public matches.

Clearly there is some frustration from players who were hoping to have some easy-going games with their friends for the first time in almost two years on Rebirth Island.

Of course, with Skill-based Matchmaking (SBMM), there’s always going to be some element of ‘sweatiness’ in the game as you’re matched up against opponents of a similar skill level, so you’re unlikely to get an easy ride through matches regardless.

Whether this ‘sweatiness’ persists is impossible to tell — of course, every single Warzone player was dropping into Rebirth Island on Season 3 launch day, so it was always going to be much sweatier than usual, but most players will be hoping that this drops off as others start filtering back to Urzikstan and other maps in the future.