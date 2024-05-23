MW2 AR is “overpowered” on Warzone Rebirth Island but it’s still ignored

There is an Assault Rifle from Modern Warfare 2 that is proving to be “overpowered” in Warzone on Rebirth Island, but everyone is still sleeping on it.

When Modern Warfare 3 first launched, it was pretty bad news for weapons from Modern Warfare 2. Sure, the older guns carried over, but the health and TTK changes in MW3 – and the subsequent Warzone integration – saw them branded as “unusable” at first.

Things have changed over the last few months, with the classic guns getting a bit more love from players and Warzone experts. The TR-76 Geist, Tempus Torrent, and FSS Hurricane are just a handful of those that have been thrust into the spotlight recently.

The Hurricane was highlighted by Warzone guru TheKoreanSavage, as he claimed it was the best SMG for Rebirth Island. Now, he’s turned his attention to the Assault Rifle category, and shown some love to the STB-556.

“Everyone needs to stop sleeping on the STB-556. I don’t know what you guys are doing, stop sleeping on it,” the YouTuber said in his May 22 video, adding that the AR is “overpowered” on the smaller map.

TheKoreanSavage does not that the AR isn’t the most mobile of guns, and thats why his loadout is aimed at buffing that just a bit. So, he uses the Kimura RYL33 Laser and Chewk Angled grip to help on that front.

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

Barrel: 20’ Bruen S-620

Underbarrel: Chewk Angled Grip

Laser: Kimura RYL33 Laser Light

Magazine: 42-round mag

It isn’t the first time that the STB has been highlighted as an underrated but viable option. Warzone expert WhosImmortal has also talked up the MW2 gun, saying it has an “insane” TTK in the close to mid-range.

That’s why it works so well on smaller maps like Rebirth Island, where gunfights are routinely happening up close. So, give it a go and you’ll enjoy what you find.