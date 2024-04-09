GamingCall of Duty

Lethal one-shot sniper loadout dominates Warzone Rebirth Island

Jacob Hale
MORS inspect in WarzoneActivision

This one-shot sniper loadout can cause huge headaches for enemies in Warzone, especially on Rebirth Island, with fast speeds and a lethal TTK making it near-impossible to counter if you hit your shots.

The MORS sniper, first introduced to Call of Duty in 2014’s Advanced Warfare and finally back in the game for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone a decade later, has become an instant hit among players, and it’s easy to see why.

Despite clear issues holding it back, with an optic misalignment problem that the devs have promised a fix for, the MORS has already been tearing lobbies up in both Warzone and multiplayer.

With this build though, you can do some serious damage on the returning Rebirth Island, able to keep up with the fast-paced, frenetic style of the map due to its fast ADS, good mobility and, most significantly, its one-shot potential.

Here’s the one-shot MORS class dominating Rebirth Island:

  • Barrel: Tonne Heavy Barrel
  • Stock: Superlite-90
  • Bolt: Quick Bolt
  • Rear Grip: OP-980 Grip
  • Ammunition: HVP Anti-Material Slug

This build should keep things fairly quick, while the Slug ammunition rounds give you infinite range across the map. Alternatively, if you wanted to further improve your accuracy and speed with the gun, you could swap them out for the SL Razorhawk Laser Sight.

This class is a one-shot down at any range, regardless of whether the player is fully-plated, providing you hit a headshot.

It’s worth noting, however, that snipers are tuned in Ranked Resurgence to not be able to one-shot, so this may not be quite as viable in that mode, while this build does differ slightly from our recommended best MORS class in Warzone.

