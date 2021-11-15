Warzone November 15 update fixes missing Buy Stations bug & loot problems

Call of Duty: Warzone’s November 15 update is a small, but helpful one. Tackling Buy Station, loot, and contract bugs — the new patch fixes a variety of the issues caused by the November 3 update.

Right before CoD Vanguard launched on November 5, Warzone received a new patch that left the game in some disarray. The most obvious issue was a visual one, as players couldn’t understand why no Buy Stations appeared on the map.

Eventually, Raven Software explained that this was a small bug and would be fixed. It took about a week and a half, but said fix is finally upon us (along with a couple others).

In a new tweet, Raven explained that a November 15 Warzone patch is going live. Within the small update, three issues are fixed — two pertaining to spawns and one solving the absentee Buy Stations.

Warzone Nov 15 patch fixes missing Buy Stations & loot, contract spawns

🛠️ We've deployed an update addressing the following issues in #Warzone: • Loot inconsistency in Verdansk.

• Overabundance of Contract spawns.

• Buy Station icons not appearing on the Tac Map. These issues are marked resolved on our Trello board: https://t.co/BhrkOLyvnm — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) November 15, 2021

As Raven Software detail, the update tackles three issues:

“Loot inconsistency in Verdansk.

Overabundance of Contract spawns.

Buy Station icons not appearing on the Tac Map.”

While none of these changes should impact gameplay mechanics or weapons, players will be likely to see them implemented. Being able to see Buy Stations should make dropping in a more comfortable experience, while having consistency with loot and contracts should make matches run smoother.

With a few weeks until the Pacific, Caldera map launches, players aren’t expecting too many other patches in Verdansk. But if there are more bugs to fix, Raven will likely list them on their Trello board.