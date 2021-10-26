Warzone Halloween bug literally twists player into levitating “Exorcist” creature

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Halloween Haunting event’s bugs are truly living up to the spooky spirit. A new glitch is turning players into levitating, physically deformed embodiments from “The Exorcist.”

“The Exorcist” is a 1973 horror film about a little girl who becomes possessed by a demon. It is from 1973 so no, there will be no spoiler alerts here.

Being possessed by a demon, the little girl did weird stuff and was very creepy. One such spooky move is known as the “spider crawl.” It doesn’t sound like the type of thing CoD players need to worry about, but apparently it is.

As shared to Twitter, there’s a new Warzone bug during the Season 6 Halloween Haunting event. A creepy glitch, much like the last spooky deformed bug, it causes players to re-deploy in some sort of levitating, spider crawl animation.

Warzone’s Halloween Haunting “Exorcist” bug

HoW DiD YoU DiE u ask? pic.twitter.com/LkIERiOYeH — New Start (@Rodallday23) October 19, 2021

As you can see in the clip, ‘Rodallday23’ is already in the Halloween spirit. They try to play as Jigsaw, but find themselves seemingly possessed by a demon — re-deploying in full spider crawl formation.

Saying “um, fellas, we have a problem,” Rodallday seemed confused but not too freaked out. That’s a good thing, although probably explained by the lack of projectile vomiting and other spooky behavior.

The infamous “Exorcist” Spider Crawl

It’s a weird glitch that led to Rod’s death in the game, as someone shot down the possessed Jigsaw casually. He couldn’t even stop levitating in order to secure a loadout, so it’s most definitely on the game-breaking side of things.

On the plus side though, compared to the actual exorcised girl in 1973 — this bug is relatively tame. No blood, no urine, just an unfortunate Warzone player trying to touch the ground.

At the moment, one has to imagine that this is, in fact, a glitch. But who knows, maybe the “Scream” and “Donnie Darko” skins just weren’t enough for the devs and they decided to toss in some other references as well.