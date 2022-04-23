Warzone demon FaZe Booya shows off mindblowing “Milano AR” loadout

For every Rebirth Island demon that’s out there, Warzone star FaZe Booya has shared a new Milano class that’s more versatile than any other gun in the game.

Submachine guns have been an integral part of Warzone in nearly every incarnation of the meta.

Whether in the old Modern Warfare MP5 era or the current reign of Vanguard’s MP40, there has never been a bad time to have an SMG to support your long-distance weapon of choice.

That’s especially true if your SMG can double as an assault rifle like the one Booya runs in Rebirth.

Advertisement

FaZe Booya turns Warzone’s Milano into an AR

The high-powered SMG was already known for being good at intermediate ranges but this build takes that to a new level.

Read More: Warzone players claim Season 3 map changes will benefit snipers despite planned nerf

Booya’s loadout focuses exclusively on keeping recoil low and damage high via a few familiar attachments.

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 10.6″ Task Force

: 10.6″ Task Force Optic: 3x Axial Arms

3x Axial Arms Magazine: STANAG 55 Rd Drum

STANAG 55 Rd Drum Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Everything starts with the 10.6″ Task Force barrel and the Agency Suppressor. These two act as the true base for your gameplay.

Since the Milano is going to get outworked by guns like the Grau or Cooper Carbine in true long-distance fights, this class works best when taking fights at intermediate distances.

What makes this build so powerful is that using a submachine gun as your AR makes you both faster on your feet and more prepared for up-close fights than the opposition.

Advertisement

Smart players can take advantage of this additional speed and versatility and constantly reposition themselves without ever having to switch weapons and risk giving up their downfield fighting potential.

This isn’t a pick that’s likely to shake up the meta but it is a viable option for players looking to try a new take on a classic Warzone weapon.