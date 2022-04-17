Warzone pro Booya shows off insane Grau 5.56 Rebirth Island loadout

FaZe Booya is one of the most respected names in the Warzone community and his Grau 5.56 loadout is perfect for the chaotic scenes of Rebirth Island.

Rebirth has been on a steady rise in popularity for much of 2022. The fast-paced game mode seamlessly blends long-range firefights and up-close engagements with the thrill of a game mode that typically runs half as long as a match on Caldera.

This kind of well-balanced battling means players need to have an equally well-balanced loadout if they’re going to find success on the map and thankfully Warzone expert Booya has just the right setup for anyone looking to up their game.

FaZe Booya’s Grau 5.56 Rebirth Island loadout

This version of the gun will look familiar to longtime fans of the game as it’s essentially the same loadout that dominated the early days of Verdansk after the initial M4A1 nerf.

While the older version usually sported an additional 3x scope in favor of the Tac Laser, the smaller scale of Rebirth Island means you can swap out range for speed and maximize the gun’s enormous potential.

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: Tempus 26.4″ Archangel

Tempus 26.4″ Archangel Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine: 60 Round Mag

This setup is a little outdated in comparison to new favorites like the Volk and the Cooper Carbine, but that doesn’t stop it from turning enemies into swiss cheese with its incredibly low recoil and high rate of fire.

If you’re looking to pair one throwback build with another you could also try out JoeWo’s retro OTs-9 as a thematically appropriate companion on your next time dropping into the island.