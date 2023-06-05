FaZe Booya reveals “fastest killing” MP7 loadout to dominate Ashika Island in Warzone 2

FaZe Booya has revealed a new SMG loadout to dominate in Warzone 2’s Ashika Island, calling it the “fastest killing” class.

While Warzone 2 hasn’t quite taken off like Warzone 1 did when Verdansk was first introduced to players, there are still thousands of players chasing down new ways to break the meta and stay ahead of the competition.

With the Cronen Squall still dominating the Warzone 2 meta, people have tried a variety of different weapons for close-quarters combat. With the Lachmann Sub and Vaznev-9K proving most popular among the SMG options, Booya has gone for a slightly different alternative.

Instead, the FaZe Clan member is traversing Ashika Island with the VEL 46 in hand, and has shown off what he calls the “fastest killing” loadout for it.

Booya’s VEL 46 (MP7) loadout in Warzone 2

Here’s how Booya decks out his VEL 46 to kill his opponents in the fastest fashion possible on Ashika Island:

Muzzle: Lacerta Compensator

Lacerta Compensator Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Demo RXT Stock

Demo RXT Stock Magazine: 50 Round Mag

50 Round Mag Rear Grip: ZLR Combat Grip

Timestamp: 27:31 for loadout

Booya tunes his attachments to prioritize recoil control and speed, ensuring he can easily snap on to his opponents, get around quickly, and hit his shots as efficiently as possible.

This differs slightly from our best VEL 46 loadout, but it’s well worth trying out different attachments, tunings, and complete loadouts to see what works best for you.