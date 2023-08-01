Warzone 2 guru predicts best long-range meta loadout for Season 5

Before Warzone 2 Season 5 begins, FaZe Booya highlighted an AR that has the potential to become the season’s best long-range meta weapon.

As things currently stand, the Cronen Squall and Kastov 762 dominate Warzone 2’s long range meta. However, that will most likely change on August 2, following Season 5’s weapon buffs and nerfs update.

The Cronen Squall already got nerfed in Season 4, and Infinity Ward doubled down on July 24 by decreasing the weapon’s damage output. Despite already being nerfed twice, that hasn’t stopped the devs from going back in for more before.

Article continues after ad

If the Cronen Squall does see another nerf alongside other long-range meta weapons, FaZe Booya pointed to the ISO Hemlock as a weapon worthy of taking its place.

What will be the best long-range weapon in Warzone 2 Season 5

The ISO Hemlock dominated Warzone 2’s meta for most of Season 2 and the first half of Season 3. Back-to-back nerfs in Season 3 knocked the easy-to-use AR off its pedestal.

Ahead of Season 5, FaZe Booya explained why the ISO Hemlock is back and better than ever.

“The Hemlock has made a return. I know it has been nerfed in the past, but a lot of the other guns like the Cronen and ARs are getting nerfed as well.”

Article continues after ad

It’s not that the ISO Hemlock has received any buff recently. But nerfs to other weapons have made the AR’s brightest qualities shine again.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Booya claimed: “It has great damage, low recoil, and it absolutely shreds.”

Best ISO Hemlock Warzone loadout

Here is Booya’s go-to Warzone 2 ISO Hemlock loadout with attachment tuning included.

Muzzle: Harbinger D20 (+1.40, +1.00)

Harbinger D20 (+1.40, +1.00) Barrel: Fielder-T50 (+0.50, +0.40)

Fielder-T50 (+0.50, +0.40) Optic: SZ Recharge-DX (-3.00, +0.90)

SZ Recharge-DX (-3.00, +0.90) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.80, +0.00)

FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.80, +0.00) Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Booya explained why the Hemlock has everything a player needs in a good AR.

“The Hemlock has a pretty good damage range, and low recoil, which makes for a great AR.”

Article continues after ad

If the ISO Hemlock doesn’t stand out in Season 5 as predicted, check out our list of best Warzone 2 loadouts.