FaZe Booya’s Warzone 2 MP5 loadout could be perfect for Ashika Island

FaZe Booya was a Resurgence demon in Warzone 2’s predecessor and now he has shared a super fast MP5 loadout just in time for Ashika Island’s arrival in the new era.

Booya’s name was at the top of the Resurgence scene throughout most of Warzone. The Nuke Squad member was also partially responsible for popularizing many top-tier loadouts throughout that run.

Although Season 2’s Resurgence mode is still a few weeks away, he’s kept that passion alive in Warzone 2 and is back once again with an MP5 loadout that might give the Fennec a run for its money.

FaZe Booya’s “#1 MP5 Class” in Warzone 2

The Lachmann Sub has lived in the shadow of the Fennec for all of Warzone 2’s young lifespan but Booya’s class makes the gap between then them much shorter.

He put it to use in a game where he dropped 22 of his squad’s 33 kills and it’s hard to dispute just how effective this new-look SMG is at close range.

Here’s the full build for anyone who wants to give it a try:

Barrel : L38 Falcon 226mm (+0.50, +0.40)

: L38 Falcon 226mm (+0.50, +0.40) Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

: VLK LZR 7MW Stock : Meer Recoil 56 (-4.00, -2.40)

: Meer Recoil 56 (-4.00, -2.40) Rear Grip : Lachmann TCG 10 (-1.00, -0.45)

: Lachmann TCG 10 (-1.00, -0.45) Magazine: 50-Round Drum

All of these tunings are meant to keep the gun’s mobility high with a touch of accuracy and range boosting on the barrel.

Al Mazrah has plenty of close corridors and narrow alleyways but a gun like this will really shine when Ashika Island drops and Resurgence gives the game’s fastest players their new favorite playground.