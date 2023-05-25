Warzone 2 guru reveals “insane” SMG that dethrones Lachmann Sub on Ashika Island

Despite receiving a nerf in the Season 3 Reloaded update, FaZe Booya believes that the Vaznev-9K outclasses the Lachmann Sub in Warzone 2 on Ashika Island.

Infinity Ward terrified the competitive CoD community by nerfing the Vaznev-9K’s mid to long-range damage as part of the Season 2 update. TheXclusiveAce reassured fans by revealing the nerf was “meaningless.”

Then, in Season 3 Reloaded, Infinity Ward returned to the well and nerfed the Vaznev again. TheXclusiveAce went back into the testing lab and concluded that its maximum damage range fell from 10.2 meters to 8.7 meters.

Article continues after ad

Neither nerf did enough to tame the dominant SMG, and FaZe Booya explained why it’s better than the Lachmann Sub.

What is the best SMG in Warzone 2?

The Vaznev and Lachmann Sub are neck and neck in popularity rankings. According to WZ Ranked, the Vaznev has a pick rate of 10.4%, and the Lachmann Sub is right behind at 10%.

FaZe Booya acknowledged that it is a close range but argued that the Vaznev takes a slight edge on Ashika Island.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“This thing used to be absolutely meta before the MP5, but this thing still shreds lobbies.”

Article continues after ad

As for what makes the popular SMG stand out, the YouTuber gave his reasoning.

“This is an absolute beast of an SMG. Its strafe speed is insane, and its time-to-kill speed is amazing. This is one of the smoothest feeling SMGs, definitely.”

Best Warzone 2 Vaznev-9K loadout

Here is FaZe Booya’s Vaznev loadout with attachment tuning included.

Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum (+0.80, +0.35)

Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90 (-0.80, -0.40)

Stock: Otrezat Stock (+4.00, -2.40)

Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip: (+1.00, -0.45)

Magazine: 45 Round Mag

At the end of the day, it ultimately comes down to personal preference. Both SMGs are capable of carrying you to a victory in Warzone 2. But if you want an SMG that feels smooth and fires fast, the Vaznev-9K might be just what the doctor ordered.