Warzone 2 guru reveals “perfect” sniper support loadout for Season 5

Season 5 introduced a new AR to Warzone 2, and FaZe Booya believes it has all the makings of a “perfect” sniper support weapon.

With one-shot snipers out of the way in Warzone 2 Ranked Play, the Signal 50 reigns supreme. World Series of Warzone players harnessed its power to full effect during the NA & EU Stage 2 Finals. Despite massive growth in popularity, Raven Software shocked community members by not nerfing the fast-firing sniper in Season 5.

In defense of the decision, the devs claimed it was “not necessary” to nerf the Signal 50. The latest seasonal update also provided a direct competitor to the fan-favorite weapon in the Carrack .300. Pro players have already started using the new sniper rifle in tournaments.

Article continues after ad

In order to make the most out of a sniper loadout, players need a good support weapon. FaZe Booya has highlighted the perfect weapon for the job in Season 5.

What is the best sniper support weapon in Warzone 2 Season 5?

The Chimera saw a slight buff in Season 5, and players still regularly use the Kastov 74-U as a secondary primary weapon. However, FaZe Booya made a case for players giving the FR Avancer a chance.

Booya claimed: “This gun is the perfect sniper support weapon.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The YouTuber continued: “All in all, this is a solid mid-range option. It’s not very good close range or long range, which is kind of perfect for sniper support.”

Article continues after ad

Best Warzone 2 FR Avancer loadout

Here is Booya’s favorite FR Avancer loadout with attachment tuning included.

Muzzle: Echoline GS-X (+1.40, +1.00)

Echoline GS-X (+1.40, +1.00) Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90 (+0.80, -0.39)

FSS Sharkfin 90 (+0.80, -0.39) Ammunition: 5.56 Hollowpoint (-0.70, -8.71)

5.56 Hollowpoint (-0.70, -8.71) Stock: FR Sprinter

FR Sprinter Magazine: 45-Round Mag

Booya added that players could replace the Sharkfin underbarrel with the FTAC Ripper 56 for better recoil control, but he prefers the former for better aim walking speed and recoil stabilization.

For more, make sure to check out the full Warzone 2 Season 5 patch notes.