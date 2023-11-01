FaZe Booya reveals throwback Fennec loadout in Warzone that still melts on Vondel

FaZe Clan’s Booya is always one step ahead of the meta in Warzone, no matter which map it is or the weapon balancing changes that may have occurred with each update, and he’s brought back a classic weapon that can still fry opponents.

One of the more fun parts of Warzone is trying different new weapons that aren’t typically in the meta, but it’s also equally as fun to play with some throwback guns sometimes, testing out weapons that were once meta but no longer are.

Back in the Verdansk and Caldera days, players loved pulling out old Modern Warfare 2019 meta guns like the Grau or the M4 after they’d had their time in the spotlight, trying to relive the glory days of yesteryear.

While this isn’t quite possible in the current iteration of Warzone, limited to just the weapons available in Modern Warfare 2, many players still like to try out old weapons that were once popular, and that includes the Fennec, which Booya is a huge advocate for.

Booya’s Fennec loadout on Vondel

The Fennec was the go-to SMG in the early days of Warzone Al Mazrah, paired with an RPK they made a formidable duo of both long-range and close-quarters firepower that couldn’t be touched.

While the Fennec has fallen out of the meta rankings since, it can still pack a serious punch, especially if you build it like Booya does. He uses the following attachments:

Muzzle : Lockshot KT85

: Lockshot KT85 Underbarrel : FSS Sharkfin 90

: FSS Sharkfin 90 Magazine : Fennec Mag 45

: Fennec Mag 45 Stock : Agile Assault-7 Stock

: Agile Assault-7 Stock Rear Grip: Fennec Rubber Grip

As always, these attachments can be tuned however you prefer to use them, and we would recommend playing around with them a little to find the perfect combination that works for you.

It might not have the same level of control as more popular meta picks such as the Lachmann Sub or the BAS-P, but its rate of fire alone makes it a serious demon to come up against — and once you get used to it, you can absolutely melt enemies at close range.