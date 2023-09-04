FaZe Booya reveals Lachmann Shroud loadout to dominate Vondel in Warzone

FaZe Clan Call of Duty star Booya has revealed his loadout for the new Lachmann Shroud SMG that was introduced in Season 5 Reloaded, and it looks like it could have a serious impact on the Warzone meta.

With each seasonal and mid-season update, Call of Duty adds a number of new weapons to the game in an attempt to keep gameplay fresh and the meta moving.

The Lachmann Shroud SMG is the latest to be added to that collection, as the likes of the ISO 45 dominate across Al Mazrah, Vondel, and Ashika Island.

While sometimes it can be hard to know the best way to build a weapon when it first launches, as the intricacies of the gun mean there isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach to the Gunsmith, fortunately, there are people like Booya who can keep players ahead of the curve.

Booya’s Lachmann Shroud loadout

Here’s how Booya builds out his Lachmann Shroud for maximum impact on Vondel:

Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Ammunition: 9mm Sub HP

9mm Sub HP Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Optic: Slimline Pro

Slimline Pro Stock: Meer Recoil-56 Factory Stock

Timestamp 28:41 for loadout

Of course, these loadouts are always just advisory, and we would definitely recommend trying out a few other loadouts with different attachments to see what works best for you and your play style.

That said, Booya normally has the right idea when it comes to building classes for new weapons, so it would definitely make sense to give this a try.

If you still haven’t unlocked the Lachmann Shroud, you will need to complete all four initial Sector E0 challenges in the Battle Pass, and get 30 operator hip-fire kills with SMGs.

Once you’ve got it, it’s time to get grinding and try out the best Lachmann Shroud loadout!