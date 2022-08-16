GamingCall of Duty

Warzone 2 launch date leaked from internal Activision documents

Ryan Lemay
An internal document revealed release dates for several upcoming Activision and Blizzard projects, including an official release date for Warzone 2.

Details have been few and far between for the upcoming Warzone full-fledged sequel. We know that Warzone 2 is being built from the “ground up using a new engine,” and swimming will be a critical new feature.

On May 18, Tom Henderson claimed via eXputer that he had been able to verify the full Warzone 2 map layout

It was also revealed that Warzone would wipe the slate clean with all new systems, content, and progression. The original Warzone will continue as a “separate experience.”

Finally, it appears we may finally know the official release date of Warzone 2 after an internal leak.

World of Warcraft news site reveals Warzone 2 release date

Wowhead, a World of Warcraft news site, shared internal documents on social media. The documents reveal Warzone 2 releases on November 16.

All leaks must be taken with a pinch of salt, but this news will surely excite Warzone fans.

