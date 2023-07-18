Warzone Mobile release date slated to be same day as Modern Warfare 3

Fans are excited about Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, but developer Activision has been mum on an actual release date. However, some leaks have shown that the game is slated to release the same day as the upcoming Modern Warfare 3. Here’s everything we know about it.

The mobile gaming community is buzzing with excitement in anticipation of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, but the game’s release date is still unknown. Fans are waiting anxiously for official news from Activision amid leaks, rumors, and beta tests that indicate a release in the near future.

The beta version on Android devices was made available to players in early 2023 across certain locations, including New Zealand, Australia, and more. Along with the several ongoing leaks about the other AAA title in the franchise, Modern Warfare 3, the release date for Warzone Mobile has also been leaked.

Although this is just a leak from a reliable source, it seems that both Warzone Mobile and Modern Warfare III will be released on the same day. Here’s all we know about it.

Warzone Mobile and Modern Warfare 3 rumored to release on the same day

The leak comes from a recent Tweet by Warzone Mobile News, which claims that the release dates for both Warzone Mobile and Modern Warfare 3 are set for November 10, 2023. The leaker has hinted that this is just a rumored release date, though, so it could be pushed back or forward.

The handheld Battle Royale game has been experiencing a number of beta launches in various areas, with generally positive reception from those who have tried it. One such player commented, “We can definitely be hopeful about this. They want to start implementing an esports roadmap from January 2024”.

Another user said, “Watch it get delayed to release with another COD 2024”. A third added, “What are the odds, just around the same time when The Division 2 is getting updates and Ubisoft is about to release The Division Resurgence.”

While the actual release date is still unknown, fans around the world are counting down the days until they can dive into Warzone’s Verdansk from the palm of their hands. You can now pre-order Warzone Mobile on AppStore and pre-register on Google Play for additional rewards when the game comes out.