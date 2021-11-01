MW2 Warzone map will reportedly feature classic maps like Favela & Terminal

New Warzone Pacific map Caldera hasn’t even arrived yet, but players’ sights have already been set ahead to the launch of Call of Duty 2022 — rumored to be titled Modern Warfare 2 — and a Warzone map that could be bringing fan-favorite classic locations with it.

A sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare, leakers have suggested that Modern Warfare 2 will be the name of Infinity Ward’s 2022 title, rehashing the name of one of the most popular Call of Duty games in the franchise’s history.

A lot has changed in CoD since then, but most notable is the launch and insane popularity of battle royale title Warzone, which has helped branch the game out to an even wider audience.

According to reports, the planning for a new Modern Warfare 2 2022 Warzone map is already underway — and veteran players will feel right at home with it.

MW2 remaster in Warzone 2022?

As reported by insider Tom Henderson via VGC, Modern Warfare 2 will release alongside a brand new map for Warzone and will be comprised of various classic points of interest.

The report states: “Locales from the original Modern Warfare 2 will be expanded upon and stitched together, creating a massive new map. This is likely to include a significantly expanded version of Favela, and other classic arenas such as Afghan, Quarry, Terminal, and Trailer Park.”

The report also states that there’s no clarity on whether the new map will replace Vanguard’s Caldera, or whether it will be playable alongside it. VGC say that “Activision has previously been hesitant to offer multiple maps in the game, based on analysis of other battle royales such as PUBG and Fortnite.”

This news will be music to the ears of long-time CoD players who have been calling for a MW2 remaster, and could do just enough to satiate that thirst.