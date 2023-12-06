Early leaks push Warzone devs to reveal radioactive Nuke skin on the way soon

Following some early leaks of a lethal new Warzone skin plucked from the game’s Season 1 update files, devs took the change to make things official, unveiling an upcoming Nuke skin in the works.

Warzone Season 1 is finally upon us as Activision looks to make good on its long-awaited promise of revitalizing the CoD BR. And barring some early error messages, thousands are now flooding the game’s servers to check out the major update.

Article continues after ad

Be it the Urzikstan map with dozens of new POIs to explore, a meta-shifting balance patch for players to wrap their heads around, or even surprise game mechanics added to the mix, there’s plenty to see and do. But as always with a live service game, this is just the beginning.

Article continues after ad

Already looking to the future, some early datamined intel spilled out online in the hours following the Season 1 patch. In particular, fans got their first look at a wild new skin on the way, one devs soon took the opportunity to make official.

Article continues after ad

First leaked by prominent CoD code dippers at the ‘CoDWarfareForum’ Twitter account, they spotted what’s been coined the ‘Warzone Nuke Skin’. An accompanying image showed a devastated Operator, one seemingly impacted by a nuclear blast.

With fire running through their veins, a cracked helmet, and an ominous glow, the visual of the cosmetic certainly lived up to its name. Though this first-look quickly paved the way for a more in-depth showcase.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Raven Software replied to our sister site CharlieIntel with a 31-second clip showing the Operator skin off in all its glory. “Don’t know what this is,” the devs joked. “We like this one. Coming soon.”

Article continues after ad

Now seeing it in motion, it appears this nuclear skin radiates heat, with a constant visual effect on its body signifying as much. This newer and official version of the skin also has an updated helmet, with a skull in place of the former cracked cosmetic.

Activision Warzone 2.0 gave players the Nova Operator skin for completing the nuke challenge.

At the time of writing, there’s no telling for certain just when this skin may arrive. Also a mystery is exactly how this skin will be unlocked. While it could just be another purchasable bundle in the shop, there’s a chance this arrives as an exclusive reward for those who complete Season 1’s new nuke challenge.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Much like in the previous version of Warzone, the nuclear contract is back with a twist this time around. So perhaps, keeping in line with last year’s challenge for the Nova Operator skin, there’ll soon be this unique Operator skin waiting for those who dare try their hand at the increasingly difficult task.