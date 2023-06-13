Warzone 2 Season 4 leak reveals huge health changes, AI removed, more

A Season 4 leak for Warzone 2 has come out just a day before the season is supposed to launch, bringing a number of huge, highly-requested changes to the game, which should appease the concerns of many fans who want to see the battle royale title improve.

Warzone 2 launched in November 2022 and has struggled to live up to the expectations set by its predecessor, with a number of significant gameplay changes leaving players scratching their heads.

That said, over time, it’s slowly started to make changes to the game that many players have wanted to see, including the introduction of ranked play and Buy Station changes to streamline the game a little better.

Now, though, some of the most significant changes are apparently about to be integrated into the game to switch things up, and it could be huge for bringing back players from the gradually declining player base.

Season 4 leak reveals HP changes, AI removal

According to Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming, among the biggest changes in Season 4 are a huge health bump and the complete removal of AI bots, a move made alongside some serious Stronghold alterations. Here’s what has been revealed.

Stronghold changes in WZ2 Season 4

According to the report, the following changes will be implemented in Season 4:

AI removed

Strongholds become active during Infil (available immediately)

Enemy players will be able to see the UAV radius and can recapture the Stronghold

Inactive Strongholds with White Supply Boxes are also highlighted on the TacMap

Health changes in Warzone 2 Season 4

The report also states that, after months of complaints and requests from players, there will be a TTK change as health receives a bump.

It claims that player health will be hiked up from 100 to 150, bringing maximum health up to 300 for a player that is fully armored.

It is also suggested that the ‘Rejoin’ feature will be coming in Season 4, which also brings new Resurgence map Vondel to the Call of Duty BR.

Of course, as these are leaks, it might not be completely accurate, so take it with a grain of salt. That said, Henderson has become one of the most prominent leakers in Call of Duty, and isn’t likely to get these things wrong.

Warzone 2 Season 4 is scheduled to launch on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.