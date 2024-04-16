Warzone April 16 patch notes: Lethal equipment nerfs, AR and SMG adjustments, more

The newest patch for Warzone sees a handful of guns get their stats tweaked and a few bugs resolved.

Weapons are constantly changing in Warzone, and the April 16 update is continuing to do just that with changes to Assault Rifles, SMGs, and a sniper rifle.

While this patch is not going to be the most game-changing for the game, it still bears knowing what is being changed for the next time you dive into a match.

Here is the full breakdown of what is coming to the game and you can see the full patch notes here.

Warzone April 16 patch notes

Lethal Equipment

C4 Reverted the change that was preventing C4 from being detonated mid-flight.



Frag Grenade Decreased intermediate explosive damage radius to 3.8 meters, down from 4.9m.



Weapons

Assault Rifles

MTZ-556 Increased bullet velocity to 690m/s, up from 650m/s .



Holger 556 Adjusted recoil and gun kick to decrease deviation, allowing a more predictable pattern.



M16 (MWII) Decreased horizontal and vertical recoil by 20%. Decreased gun kick by 20%. Decreased visual recoil by 18%. Note: Changes to the M16 were released before today’s game update.



Submachine Guns

RAM-9 Decreased minimum and maximum hipfire accuracy by 10%. Increased aim down sight time to 220ms, up from 200ms.



Striker Decreased aim down sight time to 204ms, down from 215ms. Increased bullet velocity to 570m/s, up from 540m/s.



WSP Swarm Decreased flinch resistance to 0.15N, down from 0.8N.



Sniper Rifles

MORS Corrected an optic misalignment causing shots to travel slightly off-center.



Attachments

MORS Hexer Optic Removed aim down sight speed benefit.



ECS Requieter Suppressor Muzzle Added compatibility with all MWII Submachine Guns.



Bug Fixes