Warzone April 16 patch notes: Lethal equipment nerfs, AR and SMG adjustments, more

Warzone April 16 patch notes: Lethal equipment nerfs, AR and SMG adjustments, moreActivision
The newest patch for Warzone sees a handful of guns get their stats tweaked and a few bugs resolved.
Weapons are constantly changing in Warzone, and the April 16 update is continuing to do just that with changes to Assault Rifles, SMGs, and a sniper rifle.
While this patch is not going to be the most game-changing for the game, it still bears knowing what is being changed for the next time you dive into a match.
Here is the full breakdown of what is coming to the game and you can see the full patch notes here.
Warzone April 16 patch notes
Lethal Equipment
- C4
- Reverted the change that was preventing C4 from being detonated mid-flight.
- Frag Grenade
- Decreased intermediate explosive damage radius to 3.8 meters, down from 4.9m.
Weapons
Assault Rifles
- MTZ-556
- Increased bullet velocity to 690m/s, up from 650m/s .
- Holger 556
- Adjusted recoil and gun kick to decrease deviation, allowing a more predictable pattern.
- M16 (MWII)
- Decreased horizontal and vertical recoil by 20%.
- Decreased gun kick by 20%.
- Decreased visual recoil by 18%.
- Note: Changes to the M16 were released before today’s game update.
Submachine Guns
- RAM-9
- Decreased minimum and maximum hipfire accuracy by 10%.
- Increased aim down sight time to 220ms, up from 200ms.
- Striker
- Decreased aim down sight time to 204ms, down from 215ms.
- Increased bullet velocity to 570m/s, up from 540m/s.
- WSP Swarm
- Decreased flinch resistance to 0.15N, down from 0.8N.
Sniper Rifles
- MORS
- Corrected an optic misalignment causing shots to travel slightly off-center.
Attachments
- MORS Hexer Optic
- Removed aim down sight speed benefit.
- ECS Requieter Suppressor Muzzle
- Added compatibility with all MWII Submachine Guns.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issues preventing High Trip challenges from tracking properly.
- Fixed an issue where the Signal Intelligence public event would complete other hacking contracts.
- Fixed an issue causing Mosquito Drones to disappear in a player’s hands when hit by a Shock Stick.
- Fixed an issue causing players to hear incorrect VO from Biometric Scanners.
- Fixed an issue causing the amount of Bots spawning into the Bootcamp playlist to be inconsistent.