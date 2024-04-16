GamingCall of Duty

Warzone April 16 patch notes: Lethal equipment nerfs, AR and SMG adjustments, more

Shane Black
Warzone player with SVA 545 assault rifle on Urzikstan.Activision

The newest patch for Warzone sees a handful of guns get their stats tweaked and a few bugs resolved.

Weapons are constantly changing in Warzone, and the April 16 update is continuing to do just that with changes to Assault Rifles, SMGs, and a sniper rifle.

While this patch is not going to be the most game-changing for the game, it still bears knowing what is being changed for the next time you dive into a match.

Here is the full breakdown of what is coming to the game and you can see the full patch notes here.

Warzone April 16 patch notes

Lethal Equipment

  • C4
    • Reverted the change that was preventing C4 from being detonated mid-flight.
  • Frag Grenade
    • Decreased intermediate explosive damage radius to 3.8 meters, down from 4.9m.

Weapons

Assault Rifles

  • MTZ-556
    • Increased bullet velocity to 690m/s, up from 650m/s .
  • Holger 556
    • Adjusted recoil and gun kick to decrease deviation, allowing a more predictable pattern.
  • M16 (MWII)
    • Decreased horizontal and vertical recoil by 20%.
    • Decreased gun kick by 20%.
    • Decreased visual recoil by 18%.
    • Note: Changes to the M16 were released before today’s game update.

Submachine Guns

  • RAM-9
    • Decreased minimum and maximum hipfire accuracy by 10%.
    • Increased aim down sight time to 220ms, up from 200ms.
  • Striker
    • Decreased aim down sight time to 204ms, down from 215ms.
    • Increased bullet velocity to 570m/s, up from 540m/s.
  • WSP Swarm
    • Decreased flinch resistance to 0.15N, down from 0.8N.

Sniper Rifles

  • MORS
    • Corrected an optic misalignment causing shots to travel slightly off-center.

Attachments

  • MORS Hexer Optic
    • Removed aim down sight speed benefit.
  • ECS Requieter Suppressor Muzzle
    • Added compatibility with all MWII Submachine Guns.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issues preventing High Trip challenges from tracking properly. 
  • Fixed an issue where the Signal Intelligence public event would complete other hacking contracts.
  • Fixed an issue causing Mosquito Drones to disappear in a player’s hands when hit by a Shock Stick.
  • Fixed an issue causing players to hear incorrect VO from Biometric Scanners. 
  • Fixed an issue causing the amount of Bots spawning into the Bootcamp playlist to be inconsistent.

