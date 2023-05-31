MW2 & Warzone 2 May 31 update: Cronen Squall & ISO Hemlock nerfs, more

On the same day as the start of the World Series of Warzone Qualifiers, Infinity Ward nerfed the most popular weapon in Warzone 2 after an outcry from community members.

The ISO Hemlock dominated Warzone 2’s meta for most of Season 2 and the first half of Season 3. The easy-to-use AR held a comfortable lead in popularity rankings, but on May 31, the Cronen Squall took over with a staggering pick rate of 18%.

JGOD tested the Cronen Squall and labeled it as “absolutely broken,” because its Time-to-kill speeds competed with the game’s best SMGS while also shredding through enemies at range.

The Cronen Squall’s time under the sun didn’t last long, as it saw nerfs across the board on the day it became the most popular weapon in the battle royale sequel.

Activision The Cronen Squall arrived in Season 03 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Cronen Squall and ISO Hemlock receive hefty nerfs

The ISO Hemlock didn’t receive too many nerfs, but Incedinary rounds do reduced damage to armor after the update.

As for the Cronen Squall, the powerful battle rifle saw reduced damage range, headshot multiplier, and maximum damage per shot against armor.

Infinity Ward also increased semi-auto recoil and decreased the fire rate in semi-auto mode. Players will still have no issue picking apart enemies in single-fire mode, though this change should limit its capabilities in short to medium-range engagements.

We won’t know how substantial these nerfs are until WZ2 experts get their hands on these weapons and test the difference.

MW2 and Warzone 2 May 31 patch notes

Here are the full May 31 patch notes.

Global

Weapon adjustments

ISO Hemlock Reduced damage to armor using all 5.56 ammunition | Warzone 2.0 Only

Cronen Squall Reduced damage range Reduced headshot multiplier Small increase to recoil in semi-auto mode Small reduction to rate of fire in semi-auto mode Reduced maximum damage per shot against armor | Warzone 2.0 Only



Global bug fixes

Fixed an issue where the Player would see edit options for their secondary weapon instead of their primary while editing a Loadout in-match

Fixed an issue causing the “mute self” icon to appear incorrectly in the channel list

Fixed an issue causing the “Rock and/or Roll” War Track to be unavailable in the Vehicle customization menu

Fixed an exploit on Santa Seña where Players could get inside geometry and under the Map in Ground War

[Ranked Play] Fixed an issue that allowed matches to cancel later than intended.

Warzone 2

General

The competitive ruleset for Private Matches has been updated to match the most current version of Warzone Ranked Play.

Ranked Play

Deployment fees are now displayed in the pre-game lobby.

Fixed an issue where Warzone Ranked Play Seasonal Rewards would not show in the After Action Report when earned

Fixed an issue causing Match Cancel text to overlap and display incorrectly

Fixed an issue where SR for the final kill was not being awarded

Fixed an issue that allowed players to enter into a match as an incomplete squad once the countdown timer had begun.

DMZ