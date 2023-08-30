All weapon buffs and nerfs in MW2 & Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded

Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded is here and there a few more changes to the weapon pool. So, here are every buff and nerf affecting Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 weapons.

Over the last few seasons of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, Infinity Ward have been making a whole lot of changes to the weapon pool in order to keep things fresh and allow a healthy meta to form.

They’ve continually targeted the Cronen Squall for nerfs, lifted up the SMGs and LMGs in Warzone 2, and added minimum armor damage values to shake things up. The Squall is still a go-to for many players, but there are plenty of weapons in a viable position these days.

With the start of Season 5 Reloaded, the CoD devs are bringing in the Lachmann Shroud SMG and 9mm Daemon Pistol as new weapons – as well as the Pickaxe, which is a melee weapon. Plus, there are a few weapon changes to get your head around.

All Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 weapon changes in Season 5 Reloaded

That’s right, Season 5 Reloaded sees the devs making some changes that are split between Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Some weapons have gotten Warzone 2-specific changes like the M4, Cronen Squall, and Sakin MG.

In the case of the Cronen, all of it’s multipliers have been decreased including head and neck shots. The M4 has seen it’s close and close-mid range damage profiles increased, however.

Another welcome change sees all launchers having their damage against players being nerfed. So, you may just be able to breathe a sigh of relief when you hear an RPG coming your way.

Activision The Cronen Squall has, again, been targeted for changes.

In terms of Season 6, nothing has been confirmed by the devs just yet, but there is a pretty sizable gap between the end of Season 5 Reloaded and Modern Warfare 3 being released. So, we might just see one.

Until that point, these are changes that players will have to contend with.

You can find the complete range of weapons buffs and nerfs for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 below.

Warzone 2 & MW2 weapon changes patch notes for Season 5 Reloaded

Handguns

FTAC Siege Increased close-mid distance damage range | MWII only



Submachine Guns

Lachmann Sub Adjusted stats on FT Mobile Stock to increase mobility



PDSW 258 Minor adjustment to ironsights to better align with bullet trajectory



ISO 45 Increased damage range | MWII only



Lachmann Sub Reduced close distance damage range | MWII only



Assault Rifles

FR Avancer Increased damage range | MWII only Reduced hip spread



Tempus Razorback Increased damage range | MWII only



M16 Increased close-mid distance damage range | MWII only



Kastov 74u Reduced damage range | MWII only



ISO Hemlock Reduced mid-far distance damage range | MWII only



Battle Rifles

TAQ-V Increased damage range | MWII only



Cronen Squall Increased damage range | MWII only



SO-14 Increased damage range | MWII only



Lachman 762 Increased damage range | MWII only



Shotguns

Lockwood 300 Reduced mid distance damage range | MWII only Slugs and HE slugs attachments: Increased damage range | MWII only Increased long range damage amount | MWII only



Bryson 890 Slightly reduced damage range | MWII only Slugs and HE slugs attachments: Increased damage range | MWII only



Bryson 800 Slightly reduced mid-distance damage range | MWII only Slugs and HE slugs: Increased damage range | MWII only Increased long range damage amount | MWII only



Marksman Rifles

SA-B 50 Increased ADS speed Increased ADS movement speed Increased damage range | MWII only



Lockwood MK2 Increased ADS speed Increased ADS movement speed



SP-R 208 Increased long-distance damage range | MWII only



EBR 14 Reduced damage range | MWII only



Light Machine Guns

HCR 56 Increased mid distance damage range | MWII only



Rapp H Increased mid distance damage range | MWII only



Sniper Rifles

Carrack .300 Increased close range damage | MWII only Increased upper arm location damage | MWII only Increased long distance damage range | MWII only Increased ADS to hip transition speed Increased hip movement speed Increased sprint speed



FJX Imperium Increased ADS speed Increased ADS movement speed Small reduction to hip spread



Signal 50 Reduced close distance damage range | MWII only



SP-X 80 Reduced damage range | MWII only



Assault Rifles

Chimera | WZ Only Close damage increased Far damage increased Head damage multiplier increased Lower torso damage multiplier increased

FR Avancer | WZ Only Close damage increased Far damage increased

ISO Hemlock | WZ Only Close-mid damage range decreased Mid damage range decreased

Lachmann-556 | WZ Only Head damage multiplier increased Neck damage multiplier increased Upper torso damage multiplier increased

M13B | WZ Only All location damage multipliers increased

M13C | WZ Only Close damage increased Mid damage increased All location damage multipliers increased

M4 | WZ Only Close damage range increased Close-mid damage range increased

STB 556 | WZ Only Head damage multiplier increased

Tempus Razorback | WZ Only Close damage range increased Close-mid damage range increased

Battle Rifles

Cronen Squall | WZ Only Head damage multiplier decreased Neck damage multiplier decreased Upper torso damage multiplier decreased Lower torso damage multiplier decreased Limb damage multipliers decreased

Launchers

All Launchers have had their damage against Players decreased | WZ Only

Light Machine Guns

RPK | WZ Only Close-mid damage decreased Close damage range decreased Headshot damage multiplier increased

Sakin MG38 | WZ Only Neck damage multiplier decreased Upper torso damage multiplier decreased Limb damage multipliers decreased

Marksman Rifles

Lockwood MK2 | WZ Only All location damage multipliers increased

Shotguns

Bryson 800 | WZ Only Lower limb damage multipliers increased

Bryson 890 | WZ Only Lower limb damage multipliers increased

Submachine Guns

BAS-P | WZ Only Neck damage multipliers increased Upper torso damage multipliers increased Lower torso damage multipliers increased Limb damage multipliers increased

Fennec 45 | WZ Only Neck damage multiplier increased Upper torso damage multiplier increased

