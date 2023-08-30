All weapon buffs and nerfs in MW2 & Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded
Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded is here and there a few more changes to the weapon pool. So, here are every buff and nerf affecting Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 weapons.
Over the last few seasons of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, Infinity Ward have been making a whole lot of changes to the weapon pool in order to keep things fresh and allow a healthy meta to form.
They’ve continually targeted the Cronen Squall for nerfs, lifted up the SMGs and LMGs in Warzone 2, and added minimum armor damage values to shake things up. The Squall is still a go-to for many players, but there are plenty of weapons in a viable position these days.
With the start of Season 5 Reloaded, the CoD devs are bringing in the Lachmann Shroud SMG and 9mm Daemon Pistol as new weapons – as well as the Pickaxe, which is a melee weapon. Plus, there are a few weapon changes to get your head around.
All Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 weapon changes in Season 5 Reloaded
That’s right, Season 5 Reloaded sees the devs making some changes that are split between Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Some weapons have gotten Warzone 2-specific changes like the M4, Cronen Squall, and Sakin MG.
In the case of the Cronen, all of it’s multipliers have been decreased including head and neck shots. The M4 has seen it’s close and close-mid range damage profiles increased, however.
Another welcome change sees all launchers having their damage against players being nerfed. So, you may just be able to breathe a sigh of relief when you hear an RPG coming your way.
In terms of Season 6, nothing has been confirmed by the devs just yet, but there is a pretty sizable gap between the end of Season 5 Reloaded and Modern Warfare 3 being released. So, we might just see one.
Until that point, these are changes that players will have to contend with.
You can find the complete range of weapons buffs and nerfs for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 below.
Warzone 2 & MW2 weapon changes patch notes for Season 5 Reloaded
Handguns
- FTAC Siege
- Increased close-mid distance damage range | MWII only
Submachine Guns
- Lachmann Sub
- Adjusted stats on FT Mobile Stock to increase mobility
- PDSW 258
- Minor adjustment to ironsights to better align with bullet trajectory
- ISO 45
- Increased damage range | MWII only
- Lachmann Sub
- Reduced close distance damage range | MWII only
Assault Rifles
- FR Avancer
- Increased damage range | MWII only
- Reduced hip spread
- Tempus Razorback
- Increased damage range | MWII only
- M16
- Increased close-mid distance damage range | MWII only
- Kastov 74u
- Reduced damage range | MWII only
- ISO Hemlock
- Reduced mid-far distance damage range | MWII only
Battle Rifles
- TAQ-V
- Increased damage range | MWII only
- Cronen Squall
- Increased damage range | MWII only
- SO-14
- Increased damage range | MWII only
- Lachman 762
- Increased damage range | MWII only
Shotguns
- Lockwood 300
- Reduced mid distance damage range | MWII only
- Slugs and HE slugs attachments:
- Increased damage range | MWII only
- Increased long range damage amount | MWII only
- Bryson 890
- Slightly reduced damage range | MWII only
- Slugs and HE slugs attachments:
- Increased damage range | MWII only
- Bryson 800
- Slightly reduced mid-distance damage range | MWII only
- Slugs and HE slugs:
- Increased damage range | MWII only
- Increased long range damage amount | MWII only
Marksman Rifles
- SA-B 50
- Increased ADS speed
- Increased ADS movement speed
- Increased damage range | MWII only
- Lockwood MK2
- Increased ADS speed
- Increased ADS movement speed
- SP-R 208
- Increased long-distance damage range | MWII only
- EBR 14
- Reduced damage range | MWII only
Light Machine Guns
- HCR 56
- Increased mid distance damage range | MWII only
- Rapp H
- Increased mid distance damage range | MWII only
Sniper Rifles
- Carrack .300
- Increased close range damage | MWII only
- Increased upper arm location damage | MWII only
- Increased long distance damage range | MWII only
- Increased ADS to hip transition speed
- Increased hip movement speed
- Increased sprint speed
- FJX Imperium
- Increased ADS speed
- Increased ADS movement speed
- Small reduction to hip spread
- Signal 50
- Reduced close distance damage range | MWII only
- SP-X 80
- Reduced damage range | MWII only
Assault Rifles
- Chimera | WZ Only
- Close damage increased
- Far damage increased
- Head damage multiplier increased
- Lower torso damage multiplier increased
- FR Avancer | WZ Only
- Close damage increased
- Far damage increased
- ISO Hemlock | WZ Only
- Close-mid damage range decreased
- Mid damage range decreased
- Lachmann-556 | WZ Only
- Head damage multiplier increased
- Neck damage multiplier increased
- Upper torso damage multiplier increased
- M13B | WZ Only
- All location damage multipliers increased
- M13C | WZ Only
- Close damage increased
- Mid damage increased
- All location damage multipliers increased
- M4 | WZ Only
- Close damage range increased
- Close-mid damage range increased
- STB 556 | WZ Only
- Head damage multiplier increased
- Tempus Razorback | WZ Only
- Close damage range increased
- Close-mid damage range increased
Battle Rifles
- Cronen Squall | WZ Only
- Head damage multiplier decreased
- Neck damage multiplier decreased
- Upper torso damage multiplier decreased
- Lower torso damage multiplier decreased
- Limb damage multipliers decreased
Launchers
- All Launchers have had their damage against Players decreased | WZ Only
Light Machine Guns
- RPK | WZ Only
- Close-mid damage decreased
- Close damage range decreased
- Headshot damage multiplier increased
- Sakin MG38 | WZ Only
- Neck damage multiplier decreased
- Upper torso damage multiplier decreased
- Limb damage multipliers decreased
Marksman Rifles
- Lockwood MK2 | WZ Only
- All location damage multipliers increased
Shotguns
- Bryson 800 | WZ Only
- Lower limb damage multipliers increased
- Bryson 890 | WZ Only
- Lower limb damage multipliers increased
Submachine Guns
- BAS-P | WZ Only
- Neck damage multipliers increased
- Upper torso damage multipliers increased
- Lower torso damage multipliers increased
- Limb damage multipliers increased
- Fennec 45 | WZ Only
- Neck damage multiplier increased
- Upper torso damage multiplier increased
- VEL 46 | WZ Only
- Limb damage multipliers increased